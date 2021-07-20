Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Holland in a maroon suit with Zendaya in a green dress Celebrities ‘Jealous’ Tom Holland’s ‘Insecurity’ About Zendaya’s Ex And Co-Stars Jeopardizing Their Relationship?

Is Tom Holland‘s jealousy driving Zendaya away? That’s what one tabloid’s reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Tom Holland’s ‘Jealous Jag’ Upsetting Zendaya? According to this week’s edition of the National Enquirer, it’s trouble in paradise for newly-confirmed couple Tom Holland and Zendaya. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars broke the internet recently when pictures […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Side-by-side photos. Megyn Kelly in red on the left, Naomi Osaka in zebra print on the right. News Megyn Kelly Calls Out Tennis Star Naomi Osaka For Blocking Her On Twitter After Tense Exchange

Naomi Osaka, among the greatest tennis players on the planet, is in a Twitter feud with conservative pundit Megyn Kelly. Osaka has blocked Kelly on Twitter, and Kelly is not pleased. Gossip Cop has the story. The Magazine Cover Osaka joins transgender actress Leyna Bloom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the covers of 2021’s […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
(Blue Origin) New Shepard rocket liftoff Uncategorized Joes Daemon’s Net Worth: How Rich Is The Man Who Bought A Ticket To Outer Space With Jeff Bezos?

As 18-year-old Oliver Daemon blasted off into space with Jeff Bezos onboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket Tuesday, the teenager had some deep pockets to thank for the once-in-a-lifetime ride. Given the $28 million price tag, many are wondering how the young Daemon afforded the space flight. As it turns out, have a lot of […]

 by Eric Gasa
Whitney Peak doing her brows Lifestyle ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Whitney Peak Just Shared The Most Unexpected Tip On How To Get Perfect Brows

Peak opened up her makeup bag to share her morning beauty routine, and she included the most unexpected tip on how to get perfect brows.

 by Suzy Kerr
Uncategorized

Joes Daemon’s Net Worth: How Rich Is The Man Who Bought A Ticket To Outer Space With Jeff Bezos?

E
Eric Gasa
12:49 pm, July 20, 2021
(Blue Origin) New Shepard rocket liftoff
(Blue Origin)

As 18-year-old Oliver Daemon blasted off into space with Jeff Bezos onboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket Tuesday, the teenager had some deep pockets to thank for the once-in-a-lifetime ride. Given the $28 million price tag, many are wondering how the young Daemon afforded the space flight. As it turns out, have a lot of money certainly runs in the family.

The Family Business

Meet Joes Daemon, Oliver’s father and the CEO and founder of Somerset Capital Partners, a successful private equity fund. The real estate mogul was born in the Netherlands and graduated from the University of Wageningen where he earned his Masters of Science degree in economics and marketing.

After college, Joes headed straight into the financial sector working as a stockbroker, where he gained valuable experience. He then decided to start his own private equity firm, securing his reputation in the industry and paving the way for his hedge fund, Somerset Capital Partners.

Joes is married to Eline Daemen Dekker, an ambassador at Somerset Capital, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. Dekker has also been known to volunteer for elderly folks struggling with loneliness and has served as a cabin crew member for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in the past.

An anonymous winner had originally secured a ticket on Bezos’ New Shepard rocket after entering a $28 million raffle but was unable to fly due to scheduling conflicts. As to what could be more important than a history-making rocket launch is beyond anyone’s guess, but the fluke unwittingly secured Oliver his seat on the space flight.

On Tuesday, Oliver Daemon became the youngest person to ever travel into space. The historic 11-minute flight is only the latest headline in an ongoing space race between Bezos, Richard Branson, and Tesla-owner Elon Musk.

Joes Daemon’s Net Worth

Since Joes’ company is privately held, it can be difficult to speculate his exact wealth, though his net worth has been estimated between $500 million and $1.5 billion. The fact that Joes has the disposable income to purchase a $28 million space flight for his son certainly indicates his wealth to be pretty significant, obviously.

More News From Gossip Cop

Viral TikTok Recalls The Time The Cast And Crew Of ‘Titanic’ Got Spiked With PCP

Did Kanye West Compare Living With Kim Kardashian To Being In ‘Prison’ In ‘Diss Track’ From Upcoming Album ‘Donda?’

Robert Downey Jr. ‘Reeling’ After Suffering ‘Double Tragedy,’ Friends ‘Worry He’ll Relapse’?

Angelina Jolie’s ‘Wild’ Behavior ‘Worrying’ Her Kids Amid Reports She’s Dating Again?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.