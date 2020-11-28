Why Joe Rogan’s Wife Lives Out Of The Spotlight

Joe Rogan is an actor, comedian, and mixed martial arts color commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). But perhaps he's best known as a pioneer of podcasting. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, officially launched in 2009 and has featured a diverse array of top-tier guests, from Miley Cyrus to Elon Musk. As of spring 2019, Rogan said that JRE had over 190 million downloads per month.
Rogan's popularity has naturally invited questions into his personal life. Fans have sought intel on his marital status and family—anything to give them more insight into the man they tune into every week. Here's what we know about Joe Rogan's wife, Jessica, to whom he's been married for over a decade.
Joe Rogan began his show business career as a stand-up comedian. After grinding his way through comedy clubs in Boston, New York, and LA, he signed a development deal with Disney, which allowed him to break into television. In the mid-90s, he landed the role of Joe Garrelli on the popular NBC sitcom NewsRadio. The show was critically acclaimed but came to a close in 1999, a year after cast member Phil Hartman was tragically murdered.
In 2001, Rogan returned to TV screens in two forms: as the host of NBC's Fear Factor, and as a color commentator for the UFC. Both gigs boosted his public profile, but neither came close to what he would later achieve with his own project: The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan formally launched his namesake podcast in 2009. The original format was a weekly broadcast for unstructured conversation; by 2013, video episodes were uploaded to YouTube and gained well over a million views. In May 2020, Rogan announced that the podcast signed a licensing deal with Spotify estimated to be worth $100 million.
Over the years, Rogan has managed to attract a number of notable personalities and convince them to share their unfiltered thoughts for hours at a time. Guests have included political figures (Edward Snowden, Bernie Sanders), athletes (Lance Armstrong, Mike Tyson), tech titans (Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey), and musicians (Kanye West, Post Malone).
However, he's also faced plenty of criticism for giving a platform to controversial figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.
Regardless of a guest's personal opinions or political leanings, Rogan's popularity is justified. Because the podcast is uncensored and not subject to time restraints, Rogan has deftly managed to bring out the true nature of the people who sit down with him. And the results have had major consequences. For instance, in September 2018, Elon Musk smoked pot on camera with the host; Tesla stock immediately dropped upon the release of the episode.
And twice during the 2020 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that Rogan moderate a debate between him and opponent Joe Biden.
But for everyone's willingness to share their opinions and life stories with Rogan, the podcast host reveals little in return. Rogan occasionally mentions his family but generally keep details under wraps.
Joe Rogan's wife was born Jessica Ditzel in Sugar Land, Texas. Contrary to multiple reports, she is not the daughter of late comedian Robert Schimmel.
Little is known about Jessica's background but she reportedly graduated from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, CO in 1993. She later went to California State University-Long Beach, but details on her major or degree are unknown.
Jessica was previously in a relationship with Keven "Dino" Conner of the Texas R&B group H-Town. Conner was killed in a car accident with his then-girlfriend in 2003. He was the father to Jessica's daughter, Kayja Rose; however, Jessica is said to have raised her as a single mother.
Rogan met Jessica in 2001 when the former model was working as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles. The two were married in 2009, a little over a year after the birth of their first child.
"I had to [tie the knot]," Rogan said in a July 2019 interview with the Palm Beach Post. "Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. (It’s) like, 'God, all right, I’ll sign a silly legal contract.' What she did was way more of a commitment."
The couple has a total of three children. Daughters Lola and Rosy Rogan are their biological daughters, born in 2008 and 2010. Rogan also adopted Kayja, who took her step-father's last name. (However, as an aspiring singer, she goes by the name Kayja Rose.)
The family previously lived in Bell Canyon, California. However, they are currently settled in the Austin, Texas area, where Rogan relocated his podcast studio in the summer of 2020. "I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country,” Rogan hinted on his podcast before the move. “Somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere we have a little bit more freedom."
The Rogans have managed to do an excellent job at shielding themselves from the spotlight. Perhaps that's why, after almost 20 years, they are still a tight unit.