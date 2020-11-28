Why Joe Rogan’s Wife Lives Out Of The Spotlight

In 2001, Rogan returned to TV screens in two forms: as the host of NBC's Fear Factor, and as a color commentator for the UFC. Both gigs boosted his public profile, but neither came close to what he would later achieve with his own project: The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan formally launched his namesake podcast in 2009. The original format was a weekly broadcast for unstructured conversation; by 2013, video episodes were uploaded to YouTube and gained well over a million views. In May 2020, Rogan announced that the podcast signed a licensing deal with Spotify estimated to be worth $100 million.