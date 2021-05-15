Joe Rogan Net Worth: How He Became The World’s Highest Paid Podcast Host

Joe Rogan has become one of the most famous and well-paid hosts in the podcast sphere. But even before The Joe Rogan Experience took off, the 53-year-old performer had a long and impressive career as an actor, announcer, and standup comedian. As a result of his many successes, he’s racked up a considerable amount of wealth. Here, we take a deep dive into Joe Rogan’s net worth and the mind-boggling amount of money he makes from his podcast.

Joe Rogan Started His Career As A Comedian

Joe Rogan was born in Newark, New Jersey, on August 11, 1967. He spent his high school years in Boston and became interested in mixed martial arts as a teen, learning karate and taekwondo. He even won the U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships when he was 19 but ultimately decided to stop competing because he started getting frequent headaches and feared sustaining permanent brain damage.

After realizing fighting professionally wasn’t for him, it was Rogan’s MMA friends who convinced him to take a stab at a comedy career. “I really never had any ambitions to be a standup comic, I was talked into it by guys that I used to work out with,” he said in an interview with SheckyMagazine.com “I was always cracking them up in the locker room doing impressions of our friends, or talking about a girl I was dating that was a huge feminist.”

“That’s actually one of the keys to my act,” he added. “My act is so completely and totally uncensored that the only way I could really pull it off is if I treat the audience like they’re my best friends and I talk to them completely honestly.”

Rogan’s no-holds-barred style of comedy got him noticed in standup clubs in Boston and New York City. In 1994, he moved to Los Angeles and landed his first TV spot on the MTV show Half-Hour Comedy Hour. That appearance caught the eye of a Fox network executive, who cast him in their short-lived show Hardball.

After its cancellation, Rogan won the role of Joe Garrelli on the NBC sitcom NewsRadio, which lasted for four years. Rogan said he loved working on the show, mostly because it allowed him to make a good living while still working on his standup material. “I had a great time on NewsRadio,” he told SheckyMagazine.com. “I got to make tons of money in relative obscurity and learn a lot about the TV biz and work on my standup act constantly. It was a dream gig.”

He Was Also A UFC Announcer



(Dawid S Swierczek / Shutterstock.com)

In addition to standup, the NewsRadio job gave Rogan time to revisit his interest in mixed martial arts outside of the ring. In 1997, he took a side gig as a backstage and post-fight interviewer for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). A few years later, he was hired as a color commentator for the UFC, which is a job he continues to do today.

“I had nothing planned — no aspirations to get into sports broadcasting. It was 100 percent luck,” Rogan said about his UFC career in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “It’s a merger of a bunch of things that don’t make sense. Comedian/cageside commentator? That doesn’t make any sense. This sport that comes out of nowhere? That doesn’t make any sense. Even the way I do the commentary, it’s not the way a regular sports guy does it. No one had done it before me. I don’t remember anyone doing post-fight interviews so I just kind of winged it.”

Then, He Became The Host Of ‘Fear Factor’

In 2001, Joe Rogan was tapped to host Fear Factor, the NBC competition show that required contestants to engage in terrifying stunts and disgusting challenges to win the $50,000 grand prize. Rogan stayed on the show for five years, though he later said he didn’t really enjoy the job. “I don’t miss it even a little bit,” he admitted during an interview with The Orange County Register. “It was a nice paycheck and a good way to make money and gain notoriety that helped me do a bunch of things, but it was silly. It’s nice, mindless entertainment if you wanna watch something silly, but it wasn’t exactly creatively satisfying.”

Rogan also admitted that he only agreed to return for the reboot because of the hefty paycheck it provided. “I came back, but I didn’t have as much money back then and also it was a lot more money than I got the first time,” he said on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “It was a big deal that it was gonna come back, but I immediately regretted it. Like immediately.”

Joe Rogan Launched ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Podcast In 2009

(PowerfulJRE / YouTube)

In 2008, Rogan said he was quite content with his career as it was. “I don’t think there is anything else that I want to do in my life except for what I do now,” he told The Orange County Register. “I do commentary for the UFC and stand-up, and those are two of the coolest things.”

Little did he know one of his biggest career successes was still to come. In 2009, Rogan started a podcast just for fun with fellow comedian Brian Redban. Less than a year later, it was renamed The Joe Rogan Experience and broke into iTunes Top 100. In 2011, the podcast got picked up by SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and by 2016 it was one of the most popular free podcasts in the world, getting 16 million downloads each month.

Unlike his gig on Fear Factor, Rogan says he’s personally and creatively fulfilled by his podcast, which is why (in addition to all the money!) he’s kept it up for so long.

“Everything we do or try to do, we try to do a better version of it all the time. We’re constantly looking to improve,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. It’s a big part of being a human being. And I think the podcast improves people, not only the people who listen to it, but me as well.”

He Later Signed A $100 Million Deal With Spotify

Last year, Rogan inked a lucrative licensing deal with Spotify to make his podcast exclusive to the platform. Estimated to be worth at least $100 million, it was one of the largest licensing agreements in podcast history. Additionally, Rogan earns an estimated $75,000 for each podcast episode. At three episodes a week, that adds up to a healthy annual income of $10.8 million!

What Is Joe Rogan’s Current Net Worth In 2021?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Joe Rogan’s net worth is $100 million. That includes his cut from the staggering Spotify deal, as well as what he makes for each podcast. In fact, Forbes named Rogan the highest-paid podcast host in 2019.

Rogan also made good money during his five-plus years on Fear Factor and likely still receives syndication checks for his past television gigs. Additionally, he’s paid handsomely for his UFC work and continues to book sold-out comedy shows across the country.

Rogan’s net worth also includes real estate. Last year, the podcaster bought a $14.4 million mansion in Austin, Texas. The 10,890 square-foot dream home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as four acres of green land along Lake Austin. Rogan also has a $5 million home in California’s ritzy Bell Canyon, as well as a $2.2 million Mediterranean-style villa nearby.