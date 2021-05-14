Joe LoCicero: Gina Rodriguez’s Husband And Their Adorable Love Story

For five seasons, Gina Rodriguez played the lead role of Jane on the popular CW series Jane the Virgin. The 36-year-old actress has also appeared in a number of movies, including Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, and Someone Great. In real life, she’s married to a fellow actor, whom she met on the set of Jane the Virgin. Here’s everything you need to know about Gina Rodriguez’s husband, Joe LoCicero.

Who Is Joe LoCicero?

Born in New York on August 6th, 1986, Joe LoCicero is an actor and writer who’s been working professionally since around 2013. He’s appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Jane the Virgin, Miss Bala, and Someone Great (all three of which also starred Gina Rodriguez). He also spent two years playing Vincent “Vinny” Walker on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Unfortunately, the character was recently killed off in a car accident. LoCicero recently shared that his wife was a bit bummed about his character’s demise.

“I think [Gina] was a little sad that I was going to be off the show, because we really enjoyed watching it together, but we were both really glad I had this time on the show,” he told Soap Opera Digest in April. “We’re both thrilled that I had this great opportunity.”

LoCicero also explained that he had no hard feelings about his departure. “I had such a good time. That cast and crew there is just wonderful. I learned so much. Oh, boy! Every time I went to set, I found little ways to improve. I couldn’t be more grateful for this experience.”

In addition to acting, LoCicero is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter, of which his wife is very proud.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj2e_nvhvaK/

Joe LoCicero And Gina Rodriguez Met On The Set Of ‘Jane The Virgin’

LoCicero met Rodriguez in 2016 when he appeared as a Don Quixote-impersonating stripper on a second-season episode of Jane the Virgin. However, the two didn’t hook up until a few months after they first met.

“I met him six months later at a boxing gym after we shot together,” Rodriguez explained in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was the boxing gym that brought it together.”

But the Kajillionaire actress still credits the TV show with introducing her to her future husband. “I feel very lucky,” she explained. “Jane gave me a lot of things, not only an amazing life and a dream come true, but they gave me my love, the love of my life.”

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2018. When Rodriguez confirmed their engagement with People, she said they purposely waited a month to announce it officially. “I don’t even really want to say it’s happening,” she admitted. “I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore.”

Gina Rodriguez And Joe LoCicero Got Married In 2019

The couple made it official on May 4th, 2019, although Rodriguez admitted they came close to eloping a few months earlier. “(At) the Golden Globes, I loved my dress so much. It was the first time that I was like, ‘Can I purchase this dress after I wear it? I want to own this dress,'” she told USA Today. “And Joe was like, let’s just go right now! You’re done up, I’m done up. Let’s do it!'”

While the happy pair didn’t share too many details about their wedding, they did post a brief video clip of the stunning outdoor ceremony. The couple looks over-the-moon happy — at one point, LoCicero is in tears!

The wedding took place the same year as Jane the Virgin’s final season, which meant that Rodriguez was preparing for her character’s wedding, in addition to her own.

“Shooting the finale of Jane the Virgin was kind of an insanity and way too much because I was preparing for my wedding, I was preparing for Jane’s wedding,” she explained in an interview with Access Hollywood. “My husband made me promise I wouldn´t waste all my tears for Jane’s wedding, I had to cry at my wedding also! So, what’s good is that I’m very good at it!”

“No, I’m joking, I’m joking!” she continued. “The tears for him were semi-real, I’m joking! It was kind of important that I definitely kept the heart of marriage for real life.”

Do They Have Kids?

LoCicero and Rodriguez don’t have kids yet. But it sounds like a family is definitely in their future, however they decide to have one. “There’s a lot of children that need homes,” Rodriguez told Access Hollywood (as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment). “That’s another thing we’ve been discussing, too, because I am a bit older, and that’s okay. That’s okay. That conversation also has been happening. I want a family. Family’s everything.”