Joe Keery And Maika Monroe’s Relationship Is Too Sweet

By Elyse Johnson |

Joe Keery currently plays the handsome former king of high school Steve Harrington on Stranger Things. Keery’s character went from being the ultimate jerk to the mother hen of a group of precarious pre-teens that find themselves battling a mutated monster. When he’s not chasing down creepy government officials or some rowdy kids, he’s working on his music. And when he’s not doing that, he’s having a sweet romance with Maika Monroe. Monroe is an actress best known for her roles in the films Independence Day: Resurgence and Honey Boy.

The two have been privately dating for quite some time, but when did this relationship begin?

Maika Monroe And Joe Keery’s Adorable Relationship

The couple met in 2018 when they starred in the 2018 film, After Everything. The movie was originally shot in 2017 and follows a young couple whose relationship is shaken after one of them is diagnosed with an illness. Monroe played the girlfriend, Mia, while Keery played a friend of the ill-fated couple. Monroe and Keery appeared together for the first time on the red carpet at the premiere of Stranger Things season two.

Since their debut, the couple have posted pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages. Joe Keery has posted several adorable shots of them on their travels together.

Who is Maika Monroe?

While the actress has starred in some big blockbuster films, she is also known as a scream queen. Monroe starred in several horror films, including It Follows and The Guest. The actress seems to be comfortable starring in horror and likes the impression they leave on audiences. “I mean, I just remember as a kid there’s something so much fun about [being scared]. I think the reason why people go to the movies is to feel something, and feeling terrified is a feeling that most people hopefully won’t feel otherwise. It’s a fun thing to experience for an hour and a half, two hours in a movie theater,” the actress told Glamour.

Just like her partner, Maika Monroe has other interests outside of acting. The actress is also a professional kite-boarder. She began kite-boarding when she was 13 years old and took it to the next level at the age of 17. “I spent last summer kiting in Cabarete. I love it there and was able to kite almost everyday. I decided to finish my last semester online so I could move back to Cabarete,” she explained. Monroe continued,”All my friends think I should wait because senior year in high school is the most fun…for me kiting is what I want to do and there is no better place to live then Cabarete.” With Monroe being a kite-boarder and Joe Keery being a professional musician, it seems like these two are quite the cute power couple!