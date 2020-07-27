Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Welcome Their First Child!

Sophie Turner gave birth to a baby girl today, her first with husband Joe Jonas. The Game Of Thrones star and the singer in May 2019 in Las Vegas and then renewed their vows a month later with friends and family in France. In February, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. TMZ is reporting the little girl is named Willa.
It’s always nice when Gossip Cop can report a true pregnancy story, as too often we are force to be the downer in the room when debunking the dozens and dozens of times each year that tabloids publish phony reports about stars expecting. In fact, Jonas and Turner are no different. For example, last October, OK! falsely reported Sophie Turner want to “press pause on family planning” because she wanted party, while Jonas wanted a child. If you do some quick math, last October, nine months ago, would have been exactly the time the couple were planning for this baby.
It turns out, the “source” the tabloid used, the one who claimed, “Right now she’s determined to enjoy being young and successful, which means she doesn’t intend to get pregnant anytime soon,” couldn’t look more ridiculous than right now. Everything this “pal” supposedly told the magazine at the time is, in fact, the completely opposite of what was actually happening with Jonas and Turner.
That is, of course, standard operating procedure for most tabloids. Invent a story and then never, ever retract or correct it when it’s proven wrong, even as dramatically as this one was. The very same tabloid, OK! also falsely “reported” in September of 2018 that Turner was expecting. The poor, unreliable magazine was only about a year off in its prediction. And of course, a year later, it was wrong again, as we’ve shown.
About a year ago, NW purported Sophie Turner and her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, had a “baby pact.” An unnamed source told the tabloid, "Sophie's cleared her schedule for the next few months, so the time is now, and Joe is definitely on board.” Gossip Cop dismissed the phony report after checking with Chopra’s spokesperson who told us the story was bogus.
It turns out the tabloid did guess half right, Turner was on the verge of getting pregnant, but it had nothing to do with a “pact” with Chopra. As we’ve said many times here at Gossip Cop, you can’t trust these tabloids when it comes to baby stories, wait until more reliable outlets report the happy news. We also wish Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas congrats!