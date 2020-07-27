Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Welcome Their First Child!

It’s always nice when Gossip Cop can report a true pregnancy story, as too often we are force to be the downer in the room when debunking the dozens and dozens of times each year that tabloids publish phony reports about stars expecting. In fact, Jonas and Turner are no different. For example, last October, OK! falsely reported Sophie Turner want to “press pause on family planning” because she wanted party, while Jonas wanted a child. If you do some quick math, last October, nine months ago, would have been exactly the time the couple were planning for this baby.