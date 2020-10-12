Joe Exotic Reacts To 'Tiger King's' Doc Antle Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Running out of characters, Exotic continued his rant by replying to his own Tweet, going on to explain:

"... of what really is going on behind all of this with hard evidence the DOJ refused to look at. NO ONE in America will ever be allowed to interact with a baby exotic animal ever again in this country if Carole and PeTA get away with this and the best tools for education to protect them in the wild and their habitats will be gone forever. And as the two most popular people in the animal industry ask the people of America to stand up and make your voice heard about this injustice before November 2020. @DonaldTrump @DonaldTrumpJr @realjimrathmann @FLOTUS @PressSecretary @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @VP @KarenPence @TedCruz @MarcoRubio @SeanHannity @DougDeason#PardonJoeExotic #JoeExotic #DoWhatsRight #FreeTheTigerKing"