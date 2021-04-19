Joe Buck New ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host, What That Means For The Rest Of The Contenders

Joe Buck has been named as a new guest host on Jeopardy!, which has added another contender for the permanent host gig to the already crowded field. The sportscaster is already a familiar figure to millions and the filming for Jeopardy! wouldn’t interfere with the play-by-play announcer’s regular gig.

Joe Buck Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

The son of legendary sportscaster Jack Buck has been tapped to play temporary host on Jeopardy! during episodes expected to air sometime over the summer. Joe Buck has made a name for himself over the years as a play-by-play announcer for the National Football League and Major League Baseball. Now he’s branching out into the world of trivia and now many are wondering what this latest development means for the other guest hosts of the popular trivia competition show.

There’s already a number of contenders for a permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek. Aaron Rodgers, whose guest-hosting stint recently wrapped up, has already admitted that he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to stand behind the iconic Jeopardy! podium full-time, if given the chance. In addition to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, there’s another fan favorite who hasn’t even guest-hosted the show who has a lot of support behind his push to become the permanent host on the show.

LeVar Burton, who rose to fame after starring in Roots and eventually hosting Reading Rainbow, has gained steam as a favorite contender to replace Trebek, even though he still hasn’t been announced as an upcoming guest host. The actor has already expressed his interest in appearing on the show and has a lot of fan support behind him in his quest for the podium. As more months go by, and a new permanent host hasn’t been announced, fans of Jeopardy! grow more and more curious about who will eventually be chosen to lead the show into the future.

