Joe Biden Latest President To Make A Classic, Embarrassing Gaffe, See Video

President Joe Biden suffered another embarrassing gaffe today, but it was his feet that got him all twisted up this time around. The president was boarding Air Force One today when he tripped on the carpeted stairs. He stumbled three times as he made his way up to the plane, but the 78-year-old managed to board the aircraft on his own two feet.

President Joe Biden’s Air Force One Tumble

On his way to Atlanta, Georgia, Joe Biden tripped going up the stairs of Air Force One. He started off strong, climbing the red-carpeted stairs at a quick pace. The president’s leg appeared to buckle under him as he was halfway up the stairs, causing him to bobble and grip the railing more firmly.

Unfortunately, Biden’s initial stumble seemed to set off a chain reaction. He wobbled once more before finally going down, appearing to bump his shin at one point. He recovered well, however, and took a moment to pat at his left leg before taking off up the stairs once again, albeit at a slightly slower pace.

This was the second time Biden has been seen stumbling while mounting the stairs to Air Force One. The first time was shortly after his inauguration, in early February. That stumble was not nearly as pronounced as this most recent tumble. Already, some conservative commentators have latched onto this incident, with some referencing the criticism former President Donald J. Trump experienced after he was filmed cautiously walking down a ramp after a campaign event last year.

Biden “Doing Fine” – White House

The White House has released a statement insisting that the president is “doing fine” after the stumble, which is reassuring. It should be noted that Biden is nearly 80-years-old, and has already suffered one foot injury this year. The last thing he needs is an injury to slow him down.

Biden isn’t the first president, or even vice president, to make the classic gaffe of tripping on the steps of Air Force One. Former Presidents George W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and even Barack Obama have taken a tumble on their way in or out of the famed aircraft. Former Vice President Mike Pence also tripped, though he did so on the steps of Air Force Two. At least Biden isn’t alone in this latest gaffe.

