Celebrities

Joe Biden Furious With Barack Obama Over Pandemic Birthday Bash?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, August 18, 2021
side by side photos of Joe Biden pointing and Barack Obama looking behind him
(Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock.com, Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com)

Are President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama locked in a bitter feud over Obama’s 60th birthday bash? One tabloid insists the prideful politicians can’t stand each other. Gossip Cop investigates.

President Joe Biden And Barack Obama ‘Hate Each Other’?

According to this week’s edition of the Globe, former United States President Barack Obama is feuding with his former vice-president, and current U.S. president, Joe Biden. The outlet insists tensions have been “long-simmering” and finally exploded over Obama’s 60th birthday party. Biden wasn’t in attendance for the former president’s birthday bash, and sources tell the outlet that Biden is purposefully giving his “old boss” the cold shoulder.

“From Joe’s point of view, Barack has become a snooty jackass who’s more interested in making deals and clinking glasses with his high-powered Hollywood buddies!” the source spills to the magazine. But Biden’s pride and old-fashioned sensibilities weren’t the only things that made Biden stay home on Obama’s big day.

The outlet reports that the Obamas’ bash at Martha’s Vineyard intended to host nearly 500 guests — not counting the 200 members of the staff — none of whom would be required to wear masks. The publication insists this decision was a slight towards Biden and his administration’s masking policies.

‘Frustrated’ Joe Biden Fed Up With ‘Egotistical’ Barack Obama?

The tabloid admits that a spokesperson for Biden released a statement insisting all was well between the former president and his VP: “While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club,” the statement read. Of course, Obama’s plans were downsized over COVID concerns, but Biden reportedly remained disapproving.

But the publication insists the feud runs deeper than a mask-free birthday party. The source alleges Obama discouraged Biden from running for president in 2020, and expressed his doubt about his former VP’s qualifications. “All that got back to Joe,” the insider explains, “He’s holding a grudge — and for good reason.” The insider reveals that Biden and Obama barely speak to one another now.

The snitch adds that First Lady Jill Biden doesn’t get along with her predecessor, Michelle Obama, and they are “cold as ice” around each other when the cameras stop rolling. “Michelle sees Jill as snobby and ungrateful, while Jill hates the Obamas’ meddling when it should be the Bidens’ chance to shine,” the tipster concludes.

Bitter Feud Brewing Between The Bidens And Obamas?

So, is it true Obama and Biden haven’t gotten along since Biden chose to run for president? We seriously doubt that’s the case. Other than the fact that Biden wasn’t in attendance at his old running mate’s birthday party, there is no evidence to suggest the two are feuding. If being the president of the United States of America while the country is locked in a pandemic isn’t an excuse to miss a birthday party here and there, we’re not sure what is.

Furthermore, Obama held the position for eight years and can likely empathize with Biden having a busy schedule. The idea that anyone was upset with Biden being unable to attend the party — which was already downsized — is completely ludicrous. Furthermore, it was reported that Biden wasn’t entirely absent. According to People, Biden prerecorded a heartfelt message to Obama that was played at the party. While he couldn’t attend in person, it seems he made sure his presence was felt.

The Tabloid On The Obamas

Besides, this isn’t the first time the Globe has gone after the Obama family. Back in 2019, the outlet claimed Malia Obama was involved in the college admissions scandal. Then, the tabloid alleged Michelle never wanted to be a mother and felt “cheated” out of a career by Barack. And more recently, the magazine reported Barack was upset with Michelle for spending too much money. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to the Obamas.

