Joe Alwyn Net Worth: How Rich Is Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend?

Anyone keeping track of Taylor Swift’s boyfriends knows that the singer-songwriter has had a heck of a time finding the perfect match. It takes a certain kind of man to handle a woman of Swift’s status and wealth—and even if he’s secure in that regard, he still runs the risk of becoming the unwanted subject of a pop song (and drawing the ire of Swifties).

For now, it looks like English actor Joe Alwyn is the man for the job. He may not have the same level of fame and fortune as some of her former flames (Harry Styles, Joe Jonas), but he’s definitely earning his own keep.

Find out Joe Alwyn’s net worth and see how it compares to his girlfriend’s.

Joe Alwyn And Taylor Swift Have Been Together Since 2016

Alwyn began dating Swift in 2016, shortly after her fling with Tom Hiddleston. However, the couple successfully kept their status under wraps until the following year, when the paparazzi caught them in Nashville to New York.

By October 2017, at a listening session for her album Reputation, Swift confessed that the single “Gorgeous” is about Alwyn.

Taylor told fans at the secret sessions that #Gorgeous is about her boyfriend Joe pic.twitter.com/4mxHSz9neL — Taylor Swift News 🧣 (@TSwiftNZ) October 20, 2017

“You’re so gorgeous / I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face / And I’m so furious / At you for making me feel this way / But, what can I say? / You’re gorgeous,” she sings.

Swift explained the choice to remain low-key in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana. She said it was a mutual decision to preserve her sanity when she got flack for her feud with Kanye West.

“I figured I had to reset everything,” she said. “I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life… We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Swift elaborated in a 2020 interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone.

“I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow,” she told the Beatles legend. “But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

Joe Alwyn Has Appeared In A Few Movies

Alwyn isn’t a household name (yet), but he’s not riding his girlfriend’s coattails to fame. The 30-year-old studied acting since he was a teenager and earned his degree at London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

In 2016, he was cast as the lead in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

The film wasn’t a hit, but it didn’t stop Alwyn from earning future plum roles. In 2018, he starred alongside Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone in the critically acclaimed film The Favourite.

Alwyn is also set to appear in three projects that are currently in post-production: The Souvenir Part II (starring Tilda Swinton), The Last Letter from Your Lover (with Shailene Woodley), and Lena Dunham’s Catherine, Called Birdy.

He Has Also Written And Produced Songs With Taylor Swift

Alwyn’s talents aren’t limited to acting. In the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift admitted what many hardcore fans knew all along: that her boyfriend was one of her Folklore co-writers.

Alwyn, a piano player, contributed riffs and verses from two tracks—”Exile” and “Betty”—under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also co-produced the songs “August” and “Illicit Affairs.”

Swift admitted that working together was a risk, but the pandemic presented an unusual opportunity for them.

“It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?” she asked aloud. “This was the first time we had a conversation where I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so could we just, because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write [“Betty”] together?'”

But the gamble paid off. Earlier this year, Alwyn won a Grammy Award for his contributions to Folklore. We imagine he’s quite satisfied with his involvement—better for him to help create the songs than be their subject.

What Is Joe Alwyn’s Net Worth?

Joe Alwyn has an estimated net worth of between $4 and $5 million.

The bulk of his wealth comes from his acting roles; we’re also quite sure he was well-compensated for his work on Folklore. Alwyn’s earning power will continue to tick upward as his star continues to rise, although we can’t say if he’ll ever come close to Swift’s mindblowing (but hard-earned!) net worth of $365 million.