Are Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Fighting Over Marriage And Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Last year a tabloid reported Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix were fighting nonstop and on the verge of breaking up over the actor’s refusal to get married and have kids. Gossip Cop checked into the claims last year and found them to be false. One year later, the couple is still together, unmarried, and with no children.

Star claimed Mara and Phoenix were possibly heading towards a split because they couldn’t agree on marriage or having children. After Mara’s older sister, Kate, had her first child, Rooney allegedly decided to start a family of her own. Her only roadblock was getting her partner to agree. An anonymous source told the outlet, “Rooney always wants what her sister has, but getting Joaquin to commit is another story.”

That didn’t jibe with Phoenix’s lifestyle, however, according to the source. “Joaquin is like this wild animal that Rooney has been trying to tame.” The questionable tipster went on to say Phoenix “marches to the beat of his own drum and says he’s too into his work to pick up his laundry, let alone become a dad.” The so-called insider believed this issue could have been the end of the couple, who first started dating in 2016. “If Rooney wants kids with Joaquin, she’s got a long wait ahead of her. This could be the thing that rips them apart,” the source continued.

Gossip Cop investigated the claim at the time and found it to be false. We checked in with a source close to the couple who, while unable to go on the record, assured us that the tabloid’s story was completely false. An article published around the same time as this outlet’s bogus claims reported that while the couple is “so in love,” there’s no urge to go down the aisle “because they think marriage is too mainstream.”

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has gotten the story totally wrong when it comes to the Joker actor and the Carol actress’ relationship. In 2018, Star’s sister publication, OK! reported that Mara was “freaked out” by Phoenix’s Joker role. The article claimed Phoenix was remaining in character during visits back home to the couple’s west coast home. While it’s true that Phoenix has been known to employ the method approach to acting, Gossip Cop found it highly unlikely the actor would embody a supervillain while home with his girlfriend. We also checked in with our source close to the situation who confirmed the story was totally bogus. These tabloids have no real insight into the couple’s private life, so they seemingly make up stories.