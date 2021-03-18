Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Asking Keanu Reeves To Be Best Man At Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Keanu Reeves would be the best man for Joaquin Phoenix’s wedding to Rooney Mara. Since some time has passed, Gossip Cop is looking back on the story and if this happened.

Keanu Reeves’ Gift To Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix

Gossip Cop should start by mentioning that Reeves was a close friend of Phoenix’s late brother, River. In 2020, OK! reported that the Joker actor planned to honor his brother by having Reeves stand in as the best man in his wedding to Mara. We’d also like to note that at the time, Mara nor Phoenix made any mention of wedding plans, but the two did get engaged in 2019.

According to an insider, “There was a huge amount of respect between Joaquin and Keanu, who gets on great with Rooney too.” The source further revealed that “Keanu was terribly moved by Joaquin’s touching tribute to River at the Oscars, and he’s proud to be doing this. Keanu standing up there with the rest of the wedding party will be an emotional moment for the family.” The source concluded by saying, “Everyone thought it was a great way to honor River.”

As Touching As This Sounded, It Wasn’t True

At the time, Gossip Cop clarified that while it was true that Keanu Reeves was friends with River Phoenix, the outlet’s narrative was false. We ran the story by a source close to the situation, who confirmed that the report was false. Additionally, we explained that just because Reeves was close to River when he was living doesn’t mean he has a relationship with Joaquin Phoenix. As for honoring his late brother, the actor has done that more realistically. Phoenix recently welcomed his first child with Rooney Mara, and the couple named their son after River. Phoenix also dedicated his first Oscar win for Best Actor to his brother.

The Tabloid Isn’t Exactly Credible

Gossip Cop should also note that it’s been a year since the story came out, and Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have not wed. Sure, the pair are still engaged, but neither one of them has confirmed when or where the wedding will take place. Since we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, we doubt the couple will be rushing to the altar. Also, given the fact that Gossip Cop has busted OK! before made it very hard to trust the tabloid’s report.

In 2018, the tabloid asserted that Phoenix’s role as the Joker freaked Mara out. Gossip Cop explained that this wasn’t true. In 2019, the same magazine alleged that Keanu Reeves was marrying Alexandra Grant, which Gossip Cop also debunked.

