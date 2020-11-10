Joanna Gaines' New Children's Book Is Out Today, And It's Got The Sweetest Message

Joanna Gaines is probably better known for building beautifully restored homes with her husband, Chip, but she's taken some time away from renovating houses to craft a heartwarming children's book. It's her second book for kids and her second collaboration with illustrator Julianna Swaney, who illustrated her first kids' book as well. Beyond its beautiful artwork, however, it holds an important message for kids and adults about what it means to be themselves.
The book tells the story of five very different kids that work together to build hot air balloons so they can go on adventures. Together, they learn about what makes them different — and why that's a good thing. As Gaines wrote on her site, she was directly inspired by her five children and watching them grow through the years. The end result was the cute tale of teamwork, growth, and compassion that couldn't come at a better time.
"The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear — no matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is, or what you believe in — the world needs you," she explained on her site. "It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are."
Perhaps the cutest thing about the book's launch is the fact that Gaines even recruited her second-youngest daughter, Emmie Kay, to narrate the gorgeous animated version of The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be. Of course, we're not surprised in the least to see the Gaines family working together!
Despite their wholesome lifestyle, Chip and Joanna Gaines still occasionally appear in the tabloids and gossip pages, much to Gossip Cop's frustration. Regardless of whether it's tabloid tales about the couple having a sixth child together or the ultimate fate of their Magnolia Network and the very famous Fixer Upper, it's clear that the Gaines are more focused on doing good than listening to rumors.