By Elyse Johnson |

Joanna Gaines has come a long way since her days on Fixer Upper. The reality television star is best known for her time on the HGTV show that appeared on with her husband, Chip Gaines. For five seasons, she and her husband would show their fans how to fix up homes through their own home renovation and redecoration business. In 2018, the show ended, leaving millions of fans devastated. The Gaines, however, weren’t finished with television and had plans of their own to continue their brand.

The couple revealed that even though they did need to take a step back from working so hard, they were creating their own network, the Magnolia Network. In a separate interview, Gaines spoke on her self-confidence and how she is able to exhibit humility in everything she does.

The Inspirational Joanna Gaines

During her one-on-one interview with Darling, the TV personality was asked if she was always a confident person. The home design specialist replied, “I don’t think confidence has ever really been one of those things that came naturally for me. If people thought I was confident, it was really just the way I masked my insecurity, because I didn’t want people to really get to know the real me.”

Joanna Gaines explained that growing up, she was always teased due to her heritage. “If you haven’t heard my story, my mom is full Korean and my dad is Caucasian. Kids in kindergarten would make fun of me for being Asian, and when you’re that age, you don’t really know how to process that; the way you take that is, ‘Who I am isn’t good enough.'” she continued.

She added that because of this, she wasn’t confident in who she was until much later. She continued to struggle with her self-confidence, even throughout high school. But Joanna Gaines felt that what she went through was almost necessary. “So I now, as a 37-year-old woman, for one, am thankful for that pain and confusion and loneliness [in high school] because I feel like that gives me a heart for what it is I do now,” Gaines stated.

Confidence is something more than looks

Joanna Gaines noted that she feels confidence can be confusing, but she doesn’t believe it’s based on looks. “You think beauty is confidence, you think what you have is confidence … when really confidence is a mindset of, ‘I am created to do what I do, to be the best at what I can.’ It doesn’t come from your giftings and talents, it comes from knowing who you are and that there’s a purpose for your life,” the TV star shared.

And those are the inspirational words from Joanna Gaines herself that we should all live by!