Joanna Gaines’ Elementary School Throwback Comes With A Message To Her Younger Self

"So as I sit here now, with years of living and learning behind me, I want so badly to go back in time to that little girl—a little girl who happens to be half Korean and shy and a little bit self-conscious—to tell her that not only is she good enough, but she is extraordinary," Gaines wrote in the caption of the post. "I want to go back and tell her to be kind to herself because the world needs exactly who she was made to be."