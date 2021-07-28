Gossip Cop

Lifestyle

JLo Recently Shared Her Morning Routine And It's The Secret To Her Iconic Glow

Suzy Kerr
July 28, 2021
Image of JLo and her JLo Beauty products.
Jennifer Lopez just turned 52 years old on July 24, and her signature glow looks better than ever. The entertainer says that people are always asking her how she gets that fresh-faced JLo glow, so she decided to share all of her skincare secrets.

Dressed in a pink and white PJ top with her hair pulled back into a bun, the mom of 13-year-old twins took to Instagram to share her morning skincare routine with her 167 million followers.

Step One

Step one is applying JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser,  which the singer says will set your face for the whole day. She explained that the cleanser removes all of the dirt, oil, and excess makeup from your face while giving an “extra clean feeling.” Lopez also said she is “in love” with the cleanser, and she uses it every single day.

Step Two

Step two of her morning routine is literally called That JLo Glow, which she calls her secret ingredient. Lopez shared that it took 21 iterations to get the formula right. When people ask her about her glowing skin, the singer says she put it in a bottle and “here it is.”

Lopez applies a small amount of the That JLo Glow Serum to her face and let’s it dry completely. She described the serum as “vitamins for your face.”

Step Three

The next step in Lopez’s routine is her second “secret ingredient”—sunscreen. She uses That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer from her JLo Beauty collection. The product has a beautiful whipped texture that soaks right into your skin.

Lopez explained that it was developed to use every day as a moisturizer. She also made it clear that wearing sunscreen while you’re young is super important, as that’s what JLo claims to have preserved her skin.

Step Four

The final step in Lopez’s morning skincare routine is the JLo Beauty That Inner Love Dietary Supplement.

Lopez explained that “skincare is an inside job,” and “beauty from the inside out” is one of the brand’s mottos. This means “spiritually, emotionally, metaphorically and also really practically.”

Interested In Trying Out JLo’s Top Products?

(Serum, Gel Cream Cleanser, Hydrating Cream, Broad Spectrum SPF)

