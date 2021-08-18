Jimmy Kimmel Being Pushed Out As Late-Night Host?

How much longer does Jimmy Kimmel have as the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!? Twelve months ago, we confronted a story about Kimmel getting replaced at ABC because of his regrettable days on The Man Show. Let’s look back on that story to see what’s happened since then.

Jimmy Kimmel Next To Get Canceled?

Much of Kimmel’s work on The Man Show looks terrible in hindsight, but his use of blackface when impersonating Karl Malone is especially bad. Kimmel apologized for these sketches, calling them “embarrassing” and stressing that he’s “evolved and matured.” The National Enquirer smelled blood in the water and claimed Kimmel would soon get the ax.

Unnamed sources said, “ABC execs… are already seeking a replacement.” The network’s first choices were Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ryan Seacrest. Hosting a late-night show is a full-time job, and all of those folks already had very full schedules. Kimmel signed an extension with ABC through at least 2022, so Gossip Cop felt comfortable debunking the story.

Where’s Kimmel?

Comically, Jimmy Kimmel actually isn’t hosting his own show right now. He’s currently on sabbatical for a few months to spend more time with his family, which he did last year as well. Guest hosts, including Sarah Silverman and Arsenio Hall, have been filling in.

Kimmel’s return has not been announced, but last year, he came back in September. Since he took a few months off last summer as well, perhaps this is just going to be his routine moving forward.

Just because Kimmel’s taking time off doesn’t mean he’s been shown the door. The outrage cycle ran its course with Kimmel, and he resumed hosting his show without incident. Had this Enquirer story been true, he’d already have been fired. That didn’t happen, so it was completely false.

Other Hollywood Firing Rumors

This outlet has predicted many bogus firings. It claimed Meghan McCain was trying to get Joy Behar fired, but that didn’t happen. McCain chose to leave The View instead. It also promoted a story about Drew Barrymore getting replaced by Niecy Nash, yet Barrymore is still the host of her own show.

Gossip Cop will also point out that Hoda Kotb still works at Today, and Michael Strahan still works at Good Morning America, contrary to Enquirer reports. Firing stories are one of many tropes this tabloid uses, so you shouldn’t take them seriously. Kimmel will host Jimmy Kimmel Live! for at least one more year, and after that, who knows.