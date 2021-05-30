Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jimmy Fallon smiling in a charcoal suit Celebrities Jimmy Fallon’s Wife ‘Peeved’ He’s Putting Off Their Family For Work?

Is Jimmy Fallon‘s wife upset that he’s taking too much on at work and leaving less time for the family? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Jimmy Fallon ‘Overextending Himself’ At Work This week, Star is reporting that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is in hot water with his […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Donnie Wahlberg in a suit with Jenny McCarthy in a black dress Celebrities Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Have ‘Baby Fever,’ Planning IVF Treatments?

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married since 2014, but could they be adding a new kid to their block? A while back, one tabloid reported the couple was planning on having their first child together after six years of marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. Donnie Wahlberg’s Got Baby Fever? In November, OK! published a […]

 by Cortland Ann
Brad Pitt in tuxedo with Angelina Jolie in a tan dress Celebrities Brad Pitt Fighting With Angelina Jolie Over Shiloh’s Birthday Party?

Has Shiloh Jolie Pitt‘s birthday become a major point of tension in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s custody battle? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt ‘Battle Over Shiloh’s Birthday’? The most recent edition of Woman’s Day asserts that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s “fed-up divorce judge” was […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Bad Bunny wearing red sunglasses and a blue shirt with skulls printed on it. There's a prosthetic third eye on his forehead. Celebrities Bad Bunny Net Worth: How Wealthy Is The Most Streamed Artist In The World?

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify last year, so how much is he worth today? Get the details on his net worth in 2021.

by Justin Smith
Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon’s Wife ‘Peeved’ He’s Putting Off Their Family For Work?

A
Ariel Gordon
1:00 pm, May 30, 2021
Jimmy Fallon smiling in a charcoal suit
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is Jimmy Fallon‘s wife upset that he’s taking too much on at work and leaving less time for the family? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jimmy Fallon ‘Overextending Himself’ At Work

This week, Star is reporting that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is in hot water with his wife, Nancy Juvonen. The report details how NBC just reupped his show for five more years while Fallon has been attached to host the reboot of the classic game show Password. As Fallon prepares to take on the new projects, he’s apparently been leaving less time for his wife and daughters, although insiders tell the tabloid that he was going to try and do better.

“Jimmy was talking about working fewer hours and spending more time with her and the girls,” spills the insider, insisting that the news of his new project is “a shocker.” As Fallon’s family have been staying at their country home, he’s been cooped up in their NYC apartment to focus on work. His absence has “been hard on the family,” a source tells the magazine. “But Jimmy’s promising to spend more weeknights with them,” the tipster adds. The report ends on the note that Fallon’s put their NYC apartment on the market, taking it as a sign that he’s prioritizing his family.

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is Nancy Juvonen getting fed up with her husband’s busy work schedule? It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely the tabloid has any more details than the rest of us. While Jimmy Fallon is certainly doing well in his career, there’s simply no evidence to suggest it’s at the cost of his family life. Despite the tabloid’s endless “insider” claims, the report failed to provide any insight beyond information readily available to the public.

It’s true Fallon has listed his downtown Manhattan apartment for a whopping $15 million. That being said, there’s no evidence that Fallon is selling the home he and his wife spent two decades renovating to spend more time with his family. Besides, for Mother’s Day he posted a sweet picture of his family on Instagram. Despite the tabloid’s insistence, Fallon and his wife seem to be doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Marriages

It’s worth noting that Star is far from the most reliable source when it comes to strife in celebrity marriages. Last year, the tabloid insisted that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were headed for divorce. Then, the magazine alleged that Matt Damon was trying to save his marriage with a trip to Australia. The publication also insisted that Reese Witherspoon and her husband were separating. And more recently, the magazine claimed Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were “on the brink” of divorce. None of those stories amounted to anything, which is about what we expect for this narrative as well.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Escape Australia? 

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Kate Middleton Hiding Baby Bump, Pregnant With Baby #4? 

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.