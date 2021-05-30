Jimmy Fallon’s Wife ‘Peeved’ He’s Putting Off Their Family For Work?

Is Jimmy Fallon‘s wife upset that he’s taking too much on at work and leaving less time for the family? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jimmy Fallon ‘Overextending Himself’ At Work

This week, Star is reporting that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is in hot water with his wife, Nancy Juvonen. The report details how NBC just reupped his show for five more years while Fallon has been attached to host the reboot of the classic game show Password. As Fallon prepares to take on the new projects, he’s apparently been leaving less time for his wife and daughters, although insiders tell the tabloid that he was going to try and do better.

“Jimmy was talking about working fewer hours and spending more time with her and the girls,” spills the insider, insisting that the news of his new project is “a shocker.” As Fallon’s family have been staying at their country home, he’s been cooped up in their NYC apartment to focus on work. His absence has “been hard on the family,” a source tells the magazine. “But Jimmy’s promising to spend more weeknights with them,” the tipster adds. The report ends on the note that Fallon’s put their NYC apartment on the market, taking it as a sign that he’s prioritizing his family.

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is Nancy Juvonen getting fed up with her husband’s busy work schedule? It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely the tabloid has any more details than the rest of us. While Jimmy Fallon is certainly doing well in his career, there’s simply no evidence to suggest it’s at the cost of his family life. Despite the tabloid’s endless “insider” claims, the report failed to provide any insight beyond information readily available to the public.

It’s true Fallon has listed his downtown Manhattan apartment for a whopping $15 million. That being said, there’s no evidence that Fallon is selling the home he and his wife spent two decades renovating to spend more time with his family. Besides, for Mother’s Day he posted a sweet picture of his family on Instagram. Despite the tabloid’s insistence, Fallon and his wife seem to be doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Marriages

It’s worth noting that Star is far from the most reliable source when it comes to strife in celebrity marriages. Last year, the tabloid insisted that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were headed for divorce. Then, the magazine alleged that Matt Damon was trying to save his marriage with a trip to Australia. The publication also insisted that Reese Witherspoon and her husband were separating. And more recently, the magazine claimed Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were “on the brink” of divorce. None of those stories amounted to anything, which is about what we expect for this narrative as well.

