Jimmy Fallon Getting Fat Amid Ratings Dive?

Have low ratings caused Jimmy Fallon to start stress eating? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the talk show host’s health.

Poor Ratings Sending Fallon Spiraling?

According to an article in the National Enquirer entitled “Jimmy’s Jam: He Plumps Up As Ratings Thin,” Fallon has been struggling to cope with the dwindling success of The Tonight Show. The publication claims that Fallon has been “partying and pigging out” to compensate for the recent downswing in ratings. The talk show host has had problems before with overindulgence, the tabloid claims. The magazine supports the claim by referring back to its previous reports that Fallon was partying too much.

The concerns are brought up by an “insider” of the tabloid’s. The insider claimed that the talk show host was haunting New York City restaurants recently. According to the report, Fallon has surpassed 200lb due to his lack of moderation and hatred of exercise. The insider insists that these habits are going to catch up to him.

Fallon’s Health In Crisis?

Is Fallon really packing on the pounds? There’s no evidence to suggest it. The article paints a dramatic picture of the talk show host in crisis, but there just isn’t any proof to back it up.

Aside from alleged insider-claims that the talk show host has been spotted chowing down, there have been no other reports to substantiate the sightings. Additionally, the talk show host has not undergone any obvious change in appearance. Finally, Fallon’s own rep points to his ratings success in the key demographic of people age 19-45.

It doesn’t seem like Fallon is packing on the pounds like the article claims, but why would it matter if he was? The article is a not-so-subtle practice in fat-shaming. If the actor wanted to indulge a bit, who is this insider to say that’s a bad thing?

This article, as well as many other tabloid articles, feigns concern over celebrity health. The real concern is that Fallon is gaining weight, and the tabloid urges its readers to believe that gaining weight is a very shameful thing. These tabloids are responsible for horrible, unhealthy pressures put on celebrities to maintain a certain standard of beauty. This article, accurate or not, is toxic.

The Tabloids Love To Body-Shame

The National Enquirer is especially guilty of body-shaming. Gossip Cop has busted countless stories from the tabloid in the past over reports on celebrity health. After his last appearance as Wolverine, the tabloid claimed that Hugh Jackman was “letting himself go.” Then the tabloid made the ridiculous claim that Russel Crowe’s weight was jeopardizing his love life. Gossip Cop also busted the offensive claim that Jennifer Lopez was “grossed out” by fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s weight gain. It doesn’t seem like anybody is good enough for the tabloid’s beauty standards, because the magazine also reported that Angelina Jolie was starving herself into a “skeletal” physique.

