Jim Toth: The Little-Known Truth About Reese Witherspoon's Husband

Some Rumors Rope In Their Children

Witherspoon shares a son, Deacon, and a daughter, Ava, with her ex-husband, while she and Toth had a son, Tennessee, together in 2012. Surprisingly, the kids aren't brought up too frequently, but Tennessee is typically mentioned at least once in articles about Witherspoon and Toth.

Earlier this year, Star published a story that claimed that the couple's marriage was "hanging by a thread" after a series of nasty fights. According to the outlet's unnamed source, the two even got into a screaming match at a youth soccer game for their son, although there were no photos of the alleged incident. The tipster went on to add that the two had been quarreling since March 2019, and this sideline squabble was just one of several spats over the months.