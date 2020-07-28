Jim Carrey Trying To Spark New Romance With Renée Zellweger?

Is “unlucky in love” Jim Carrey looking to rekindle his relationship with his ex-fiancée Renée Zellweger? One tabloid seems to believe a reunion between the former flames is imminent. Gossip Cop checked into the rumor and came to an altogether different conclusion.
The often debunked National Enquirer is behind this latest rumor about the famous comedian. Describing him as a “twice-divorced funnyman,” the outlet claims Carrey has had “little to smile about in his romantic life.” Carrey’s brief relationship with his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga is mentioned, as well as the tragic death of Carrey’s ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who killed herself in 2015. There’s honestly little reason for the publication to mention either of these women except to exploit the sadder parts of Jim Carrey’s personal life.
Regardless, the tabloid proclaims that Carrey referred to Zellweger, who dated and was engaged to Carrey between 1999 and 2000, as the “love of his life” during a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show about the comedian’s “autobiography,” Memoirs And Misinformation. Now, the tabloid insists, sources are claiming Jim Carrey has been reaching out to his Me, Myself & Irene co-star to “renew their romance.” “Jim’s hoping Renee will remember him for the carefree young comic he used to be and that will bring her back to him!” the source concludes. This claim is as nonsensical as they come, which often happens when tabloids cherry-pick quotes from interviews to distort the facts.
First of all, the book Memoirs And Misinformation is not strictly autobiographical in nature. Rather, it’s a partially fictionalized account of Hollywood from a character named Jim Carrey. During his interview with Howard Stern, Carrey was asked about the section that detailed his relationship with Zellweger. In the book, the actress was described as the love of Carrey’s life, but the real-life Carrey insisted that he wasn’t the type to “pine” over past lovers.
“It was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely,” he said of his brief relationship with Zellweger, but Carrey went on to say, “I don’t regret, I don’t have those things, but I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me,” he said. “I don’t pine for anybody, it’s not that kind of situation. It’s just my way of saying ‘There was a very important thing there’ and recognize that.” That doesn’t sound like a man trying desperately to reconnect with his lost love. It rather sounds like a person who has moved on from the relationship, but still looks on it with fondness.
Renée Zellweger in particular has been a target of bizarre relationship rumors in the tabloids. Gossip Cop came across so many of these false claims that Zellweger was dating some A-list celebrity or another, we compiled them all in their own article. Jim Carrey has also seen his fair share of strange rumors, all of which Gossip Cop definitively proved were false. Do these tabloids seriously have nothing better to do with their time?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.