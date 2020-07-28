Jim Carrey Trying To Spark New Romance With Renée Zellweger?

“It was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely,” he said of his brief relationship with Zellweger, but Carrey went on to say, “I don’t regret, I don’t have those things, but I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me,” he said. “I don’t pine for anybody, it’s not that kind of situation. It’s just my way of saying ‘There was a very important thing there’ and recognize that.” That doesn’t sound like a man trying desperately to reconnect with his lost love. It rather sounds like a person who has moved on from the relationship, but still looks on it with fondness.