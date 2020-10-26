Jim Carrey 'Pining' For Renee Zellweger And Hopes To Reunite With Her: Report

Jim Carrey can occasionally bounce between comedy and controversy, but one magazine reports that he’s taken a serious turn towards rekindling his romance with Renee Zellweger. Given the two’s intimate history, it’d be quite the reunion. Here’s what was said.
“Jim Still Pining For Renee!” shouts an issue of OK!. According to the outlet, there’s been some reawoken emotions for the comedian. “For Jim Carrey,” the magazine writes, “Renee Zellweger was the one that got away!”
The two originally dated in the late ‘90s, and although they eventually broke up, the outlet refers to Carrey’s recent confession that she was still “the great love of my life.”
The poetic talk wasn’t just an answer to an interview question about his new memoir apparently, as it was also a shot made by Carrey in hopes that his openness “will lead him back into the actress’ arms.” The magazine quotes another line from Carrey’s interview, where he said,
She was special to me, very special.
“Jim’s always thought he was stupid for letting Renee go, because she’s such a sweet woman,” an unnamed source close to the actor reveals. The snitch even adds that Carrey secretly reached out to his ex before the interview began in hopes of “rekindling their friendship — and maybe more.”
The source notes that Zellweger “isn’t eager to jump into a relationship right now,” the fact of the matter is that she’s “always had a soft spot” for Carrey after all these years. “They’ve talked on the phone and the spark’s still there, so it could lead to something.”
Well, for starters, the interview quotes are totally legitimate. However, the tabloid specifically excludes any context around Jim Carrey’s answer. It was during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show that Carrey spoke about his ex, and it’s his own words that prove this entire claim bunk.
As Stern talked about the chapter of Carrey’s memoir that labelled Zellweger as the “great love” of his life, he told Carrey that he thought it seemed remorseful and with a sense of wanting to go back and change things.
"I don't regret, I don't have those things," the actor responded, chuckling. "But I don't pine for anybody, I don't pine for anybody, you know? It's not that kind of situation. It's just my way of saying there was a very important thing there and to recognize that.”
He talked about a few of his most important and influential relationships in the book, but OK! doesn’t bother mentioning them in hopes of simply stirring up some possible romantic drama between two former lovers. The funny thing about this story is that the magazine’s “insider” was so out of touch with Carrey’s actual sentiments and life that a single interview question and answer blows the misleading story away.
Of course, in reality, the most likely cause of this story is that some tabloid writer heard Carrey’s answer and simply ignored the part where he specifically said that he doesn’t pine for anyone. He’s not setting up some complicated scheme to rope Zellweger back, and anything in OK!’s story that isn’t straight from Carrey’s mouth just isn’t worth listening to. This is a tired narrative about the two exes that we’ve debunked in the past before.
We’re pretty confident in our assessment given the tabloid’s past history. In 2018, it published a completely bogus “report” about Jim Carrey locking himself in his art studio and refusing to eat anything. Surprise surprise, two years later and Carrey’s doing better than ever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.