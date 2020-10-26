Jim Carrey 'Pining' For Renee Zellweger And Hopes To Reunite With Her: Report

Carrey And Zellweger Are Somewhat Frequent Tabloid Topics

Of course, in reality, the most likely cause of this story is that some tabloid writer heard Carrey’s answer and simply ignored the part where he specifically said that he doesn’t pine for anyone. He’s not setting up some complicated scheme to rope Zellweger back, and anything in OK!’s story that isn’t straight from Carrey’s mouth just isn’t worth listening to. This is a tired narrative about the two exes that we’ve debunked in the past before.