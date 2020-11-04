Jim Carrey A 'Creepy' Outcast In Hollywood?

Has Jim Carrey turned into a “Tinseltown reject” who’s almost never invited to swanky Hollywood soirées? One tabloid claimed the Canadian comedian had gone too far with his “crude sexist insults” and alienated his famous peers. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and found that the narrative just didn’t add up.
An article out of the Globe claimed Hollywood was “shunning” Jim Carrey after his “shocking outbursts.” The comedian’s “crude sexist insults were turning him into an outcast among the Hollywood elites." An insider told the outlet,
Jim’s rarely, if ever, invited to any parties or social get-togethers. He’s become a detached weirdo who’s kind of lost the plot.
The star apparently caught backlash for saying Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Margot Robbie “got ahead because of her looks” during a visit to The Graham Norton Show. This latest gaffe came on the heels of his other controversy where he “rudely” told “a female reporter that she was on his ‘bucket list.’” The insider continued,
Jim loves to get reactions out of people, but he’s taken it to a whole new level lately … it’s now cringeworthy and creepy.
Now the Sonic The Hedgehog star’s “antics” have begun cementing his status as a “pariah” among his fellow Hollywood stars. The insider glumly concluded, “He has some major repair work to do.”
There are a few inconsistencies that need to be corrected. Firstly, Jim Carrey did not tell Margot Robbie that she “got ahead because of her looks.” His exact quote was, “You’re really something, Margot Robbie. It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there.”
Some might take offense and believe that Carrey meant that Robbie got ahead based on her looks rather than her talents. Others might feel that Carrey was just joking about the obvious fact that Robbie is incredibly beautiful as well as very talented. The humor used was subjective, but it’s unlikely that Carrey would insult an actress to her face on a television show.
As for what he said about a female reporter being on his “bucket list,” that moment is hard to defend, and seems to be a genuinely cringey moment. That being said, it’s been a fact over the last few years that Jim Carrey has largely pulled back from the Hollywood scene, making it unlikely that he’d be too worried about a lack of invitations to parties and get-togethers. In fact, Carrey admitted that he’d left much of the lifestyle behind in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
This tabloid, and its sister outlets, often get the story wrong when it comes to Jim Carrey. The National Enquirer recently claimed the actor was hoping to rekindle his romance with Renee Zellweger. The two were briefly engaged during the late 90’s, but the relationship didn’t pan out, and neither did this article. That same tabloid once bizarrely reported that Carrey believed that reptilian aliens actually ruled the earth. That particular conspiracy theory has a surprising number of followers, but the Liar Liar star is not one of them. There’s a reason Gossip Cop finds these outlets difficult to trust.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.