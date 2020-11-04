Jim Carrey A 'Creepy' Outcast In Hollywood?

This tabloid, and its sister outlets, often get the story wrong when it comes to Jim Carrey. The National Enquirer recently claimed the actor was hoping to rekindle his romance with Renee Zellweger. The two were briefly engaged during the late 90’s, but the relationship didn’t pan out, and neither did this article. That same tabloid once bizarrely reported that Carrey believed that reptilian aliens actually ruled the earth. That particular conspiracy theory has a surprising number of followers, but the Liar Liar star is not one of them. There’s a reason Gossip Cop finds these outlets difficult to trust.