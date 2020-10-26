Jim Bob Duggar 'Banned' Jill Dillard From The Rest Of The Family?

Here's The Facts

This article is embarrassingly off track, especially since Jill Dillard recently opened up to People about many of the topics this article covered. Much of what Jill revealed in her People interview directly contradicts the claims of this tabloid and it’s almost assuredly made up sources. She admits that she and “some of” her family aren’t on “the best of terms,” but insists that they’re “working towards healing definitely and restoration,” though they’ll have to “take some time and heal” first. She’s had some contact with her extended family, even during the pandemic, according to photos posted to the Duggar family’s Instagram page. Though there’s definitely still tension between herself and others in her family, it would appear that Jill hasn’t been “banned” from the rest of her many family members’ homes.