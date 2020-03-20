Truth Behind Jill And Derick Dillard’s Rift With The Duggar Family

By Brianna Morton |

Jill Dillard, née Duggar, has broken from a lot of her family’s traditions, and her husband, Derrick, has often publicly clashed with Duggar patriarch, Jim Bob. This tension has left fans believing there’s a rift between them and the rest of the Counting On families. Jill’s absence at family gatherings, like Thanksgiving 2019, have furthered the belief that there is bad blood between her family and the rest of the Duggars.

Jill Dillard, The Rebel

Jill is something of a rebel in her conservative family. The mother of two has broken with several traditions, including wearing pants and sending her oldest son to public school. The Duggar family famously clothes their girls and women in long skirts and all the children were homeschooled. Jill also cut her long, nearly waist-length hair to shoulder level. She’s even pierced her nose.

Though those changes may set her apart from her family, that’s not why gossip sites believe Jill and her husband Derick are estranged from the Duggars. In the past, Derick has made multiple comments about why their family rarely appears on Counting On and, for the most part, he puts the blame squarely on Jim Bob.

In a series of tweets, Derick accused his father-in-law of signing a contract with Counting On’s network, TLC, and having sole control over how the money from the show is distributed. Jim Bob also negotiated his children’s contracts, including adult children like Jill, without consulting them. This public revelation could be the reason Jill and Derick celebrated Thanksgiving with friends rather than with Jill’s family.

Derick Dillard spills family secrets

Derick evidently has a habit of revealing inside information about the Duggar family on social media. In December of 2019, he posted a series of family photos to his Instagram page. While talking in the comments with fans about his and Jill’s role on the show and how their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle was going, Derick made another revelation.

He claimed that Jill was not allowed to go over to the main house if Jim Bob wasn’t there. Though they did still spend time with the family, as evidenced by Instagram photos, Jim Bob’s condition made spending time with them “harder now.” “Jill even had to ask JB permission to go over to the house to help her sister when she was in labor because her sister wanted her help, but Jill couldn’t provide the assistance until we got it cleared with JB,” Derick said.

It looks like relations between the families are on the mend, however. The Duggar family’s Instagram page posted a few photos of Derick on his birthday with the caption, “Happy birthday, Derick! We’re so thankful for you! You’re a loving husband to our sweet Jill, and a wonderful daddy to your boys. May God bless you in this new year!!” Hopefully the family is able to mend whatever hurt has been affecting them. There’s nothing worse than a family in turmoil turning against each other.