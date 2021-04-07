Gossip Cop

Jill Biden’s “Fishnet” Tights Are Stirring Up Quite A Controversy Online

Laura Hohenstein
1:13 pm, April 7, 2021
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Dr. Jill Biden has been nothing but the epitome of class and style ever since stepping into her role as First Lady, but her latest look has many people torn. A far cry from the attention grabbing lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress she sported last month at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony, Biden’s more recent outfit is being described by some as “trashy.”

This past Thursday, Biden was photographed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland wearing a leather trimmed black dress, black blazer, ankle high booties, and patterned tights. While not quite fishnets, the lacy pattern does resemble the often thought of “provocative” hosiery, leading many to question how appropriate of an outfit this is for a First Lady.

“They might be expensive but she looks trashy as heck dressed like that. What an embarrassment of 1st lady,” one Twitter user wrote, a sentiment that was shared by others on the social media platform.

Yet there were a fair share of users who thought the First Lady was really pulling off the look, tweeting messages such as “You don’t have to young to rock tights” and “WEAR WHAT YOU WANT FLOTUS! You look stunning!!!!

Loving the look? Here’s how you can recreate it.

Starting with the more controversial piece, a bold pair of tights not only adds instant flair to an outfit, it can offer a little more coverage on cooler nights.

Biden’s booties are super cute and versatile, pairing well with a dress as she choose or you could go more casual with jeans and a sweater.

Small details like a faux leather trim can elevate a simple black dress into a statement maker piece that is perfect for office wear and party wear alike.

