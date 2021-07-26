Jill Biden Could Testify In Robert Durst Murder Trial?

Is first lady Jill Biden going to testify at the murder trial of Robert Durst? Their former friendship could land her in court. Gossip Cop has the story.

‘Caught In Durst Murder Trial’

Before she met Joe Biden, Jill Biden was married to Bill Stevenson. The two were friends with the infamous Robert Durst, a prime suspect in the death of his wife Kathleen. According to the Globe, this means she may soon be called to testify at Durst’s murder trial.

Biden’s ex, Stevenson, believes he could be a key link in this case. A source explains, “it’s even possible that Jill Biden could be called to testify at what her then-husband did.” Biden had met Kathleen Durst in the mid-seventies during a long weekend in Delaware. Stevenson admits to having an affair with Kathleen years later, which he called a “beautiful night and no regrets.” She went missing ten days later. As the trial of Durst rolls on, legal experts now say she “could be called to testify at his current murder trial.”

What’s Going On?

The Globe has to work really hard in this story to obfuscate the timeline of events. Stevenson says he and Kathleen slept together in 1982, ten days before she disappeared. He and Jill Biden got divorced in 1975, and she married Joe Biden in 1977. She’d been out of Stevenson’s and Durst’s life for years by the time Kathleen went missing.

If the court is going to start calling every single witness that’s ever hung out with Durst going back five years before anything relevant occurred, then this trial will go on forever. Furthermore, surprise witnesses aren’t really a thing in real life. If Biden was going to testify, then it would be public knowledge. This tabloid just learned that Biden once hung out with Durst, and invented a sensationalized story about how she may have knowledge of his alleged crimes. She has had no connection with the subject of The Jinx for decades, and won’t be put on the stand.

Other Tall Tales

Biden now joins her contemporaries Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton as targets of The Globe. This outlet recently claimed Clinton’s health was in crisis after a startling weight gain, but that story had no real evidence to back it up. As for Obama, she and Barack may be this tabloid’s favorite targets. It’s invented everything from divorces to murder plots between those two.

All these stories prove that this outlet knows nothing. It just wants to sell magazines and relishes in the chance to invent sensational stories. Jill Biden may have crossed paths with Durst in the seventies, but that was years before anything happened.

