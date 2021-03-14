JFK’s Grandson Wants To Date Kendall Jenner?

Will romance blossom between JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, and Kendall Jenner? A tabloid claims the 28-year-old wants to date the model. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Jack Schlossberg Has His Eye On Kendall Jenner?

According to the Globe, Schlossberg is secretly crushing on Jenner — and his “pals” are urging the “shy lug” to make a move on Jenner. The tabloid writes that the Harvard graduate was so smitten with Jenner that he went to speak to her sister, Kim Kardashian, at an event two years ago and asked her to “hook him up.” The magazine claims Kardashian said she’d love to, but Jenner was dating Ben Simmons at the time.

Kim Kardashian: Matchmaker?

“Kim loved the idea and gave Jack her number. She said you never know what will happen in the future,” an insider tattles. The source then reveals that though Jenner had split from Simmons, “Jack heard she moved on with another NBA player, Devin Booker.” Now, the paper alleges that Schlossberg’s friends that when you have your sights set on someone like Jenner, you can’t wait. “Jack’s friends warn that if he’s serious, it’s the early bird that who catches the worm,” says the source.

The informant further discloses that Jenner “told Kim she’d like to meet Jack. But she’s not the kind to pick up the phone and call a guy for a date.” The tabloid writes that even though the grandson of the infamous late President and the reality star live on separate coasts, it’s easy for them to meet because of their money and lifestyles. The outlet claims that Schlossberg even told Kim he’s interested in dabbling in acting so he could end up living in L.A.

Will Jack Make A Move On Kendall? Here’s Gossip Cop’s Take On The Story

“Jack is ready for a serious relationship. And he and Kendall would make a fun couple. But if he’s interested in reeling her in, he’s got to learn to move faster,” adds the insider. Gossip Cop isn’t doubting that Jack Schlossberg could have a crush on Kendall Jenner. After all, she’s a beautiful model and smart businesswoman. But as far as Schlossberg being urged to date the reality-star, that’s a bit of a stretch. Especially since Jenner is in a relationship with Devin Booker, which she recently confirmed on her Instagram this past Valentine’s Day. As for Kim Kardashian playing “matchmaker”, we’re quite sure that the reality-star has thought of various men for her younger sister to date. Yet, that doesn’t mean that Kardashian is disrespecting Jenner’s current relationship by trying to hook Schlossberg up with her sister.

The Tabloids Tend To Take Things Too Far

Whether Schlossberg is looking to woo Jenner or not, she’s off the market. Jenner has been the more private sibling when it comes to her personal life. That, however, hasn’t stopped the tabloids from making up reports about her. In 2019, Gossip Cop busted the sister publication of the Globe, Life & Style, for reporting that Jenner slept with Kylie’s then-boyfriend, Travis Scott. In 2020, another affiliate outlet, Star, was debunked by us for claiming that Kylie and Kendall Jenner stopped speaking to one another.

While each story may differ, the consensus remains the same. The tabloids tend to get carried away with these stories, which makes them very untrustworthy.

