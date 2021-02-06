Who Was Jett Travolta? How John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Son Tragically Died

John Travolta And Kelly Preston Revealed That Jett Had Kawasaki Syndrome

In 2012, while making an appearance on the daytime talk show The Doctors, Kelly Preston disclosed that Jett had suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder called Kawasaki syndrome when he was very young. The condition, which is most common in infants and young children, creates inflammation in the blood vessels, particularly the coronary arteries.

According to the American Heart Association, Kawasaki syndrome causes a high fever for five days or longer and is accompanied by symptoms including swollen hands and feet, bloodshot eyes, peeling of the skin on the fingers and toes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and swelling of the mouth, lips, throat, and tongue. The illness can damage the coronary arteries and the heart muscle in as many as one in four children.