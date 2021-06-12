Jessie J Flaunts Toned Backside In Thong Swimsuit Pool Shot

British singer-songwriter Jessie J has never been one to be shy. From her booming vocals to her stunning on-stage outfits, the “Bang Bang” songstress knows how to capture attention.

In a recent Instagram post, she accomplished just that, but there is much more to the post than meets the eye.

Jessie J Is Back

In anticipation of her latest upcoming album I Want Love, Jessie J wiped her Instagram account clean, leaving only cryptic posts. Dressed in a red suit, chunky gold jewelry, and tinted shades, the singer posted a series of stylish photos with mysterious quotes for captions.

A week ago, she finally made the big reveal that she’s back with new music, with the album going on presale today. On the cusp of this news, Jessie J has been giving fans a taste of what’s in store on I Want Love with even more posts on her social account. One post, in particular, is quite eye-catching.

Making Quite The Splash

The post in question features Jessie J submerged in a swimming pool with her back to the camera. Wearing a skintight black thong swimsuit and hands strategically posed on her butt, the singer is showing the world just how fit she is. From her toned arms to perky bum, it’s quite clear how hard Jessie J must work for her fit physique.

While it appears this image may be related to her upcoming album, with a red jacket floating in the pool beside her, the message of the post veered in quite a different direction. “Jumped in the pool in [American flag emoji] made a wish and… Swipe.”

Swiping right reveals a video of Jessie J sitting on a bench, hands on her face in pure joy. In walks her parents who clearly are shocked and delighted to see their baby girl. Their reactions are truly priceless, with Jessie J’s mom even letting out a rare expletive in pure shock.

And we’re equally in shock, as the last thing we expected from an initially sexy Instagram post was something so genuinely heartwarming. Looks like Jessie J is living up to her bold, sassy persona.

