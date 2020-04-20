Did A Pregnant Jessical Biel Consider Leaving Justin Timberlake?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Jessica Biel was four months pregnant and ready to leave Justin Timberlake after his behavior in New Orleans with his Palmer co-star, according to one tabloid’s reporting. Timberlake was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, which caused the alleged marital tension. Gossip Cop looked into this story and determined that the outlet got it all wrong.

Woman’s Day Australia reported last December that actress Jessica Biel was four months pregnant and considering leaving her husband, Justin Timberlake. His “devastating behavior” left Biel “in a state of complete shock,” commented a source “close to Jessica.” After she’d seen the video, “She was physically shaking and sobbing as it all sunk in.” The supposedly four-month pregnant Biel has been “really suffering with bad morning sickness this time after trying for another child for two years, and Justin knows how tough it’s been for her, which has made his actions hit that much harder,” confided the dubious insider.

Though Timberlake “bombarded Jess with texts and calls as soon as the pictures surfaced, begging for her forgiveness and insisting he got carried away due to the alcohol,” the Stealth actress didn’t know if she could look past this indiscretion. “Jessica feels like her world is crumbling and she’s facing the prospect of being a single mother and raising her two children alone,” simpered the source. “Right now Jess says she just needs to concentrate on the baby and Silas, and while she isn’t making any rash decisions based on her anger, she’s told friends how Justin’s destroyed the trust between them and she’s not sure how she’s going to recover from this.”

The outlet makes sure to note that “both Justin and Alisha’s reps have denied they are anything more than friends,” but that did nothing to stop them from blowing the incident way out of proportion. People, a much more reliable source than this supermarket gossip rag, quoted a source who told them, “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” before adding, “She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

Gossip Cop also did the math and determined that if Jessica Biel really was four months pregnant at the beginning of December, then she’d be obviously showing, since she’d be due to give birth sometime in June or July. At her last public appearance before much of the country went into self-quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which was the premiere of season 3 of The Sinners, Biel did not appear to be nearly six months pregnant. The entire story was made up and nonsense.

There have been so many false reports from the tabloids about the state of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage following the incident in New Orleans. So many outlets predicted the couple would soon divorce that Gossip Cop couldn’t help but take notice. We compiled the craziest busts we had on the topic. It might not have been easy, but both Timberlake and Biel are committed to their marriage and focused on moving forward.