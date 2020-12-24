Who Is Jessica Springsteen? All About Bruce Springsteen's Daughter And Her Unique Occupation

Nicknamed “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen is one of America’s most beloved singer/songwriters. The 71-year-old rocker has had a career that’s spanned five decades and produced classic hits such as “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Glory Days.” One of the world’s best-selling music artists, he’s won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and even a Tony Award for Springsteen on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen also has a full family life that includes a decades-long marriage to E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, as well as three children. One of those children—Jessica Springsteen—has become a big success of her own, though for something quite different than her father. Here’s a deep dive into the interesting life and career of Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica.