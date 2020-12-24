Who Is Jessica Springsteen? All About Bruce Springsteen's Daughter And Her Unique Occupation

Nicknamed “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen is one of America’s most beloved singer/songwriters. The 71-year-old rocker has had a career that’s spanned five decades and produced classic hits such as “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Glory Days.” One of the world’s best-selling music artists, he’s won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and even a Tony Award for Springsteen on Broadway.
Bruce Springsteen also has a full family life that includes a decades-long marriage to E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, as well as three children. One of those children—Jessica Springsteen—has become a big success of her own, though for something quite different than her father. Here’s a deep dive into the interesting life and career of Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica.
Born on December 30, 1991, Jessica Springsteen is the only daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. She’s the middle child between two brothers—Evan James Springsteen and Samuel Ryan Springsteen. While Jessica didn’t follow in the musical footsteps of her famous father, she has become successful in her own right as a professional equestrian. The 28-year-old has competed in and won numerous championships as both a youth and an adult, and was an alternate rider for the U.S. at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Springsteen has been riding horses since she was a child and credits her country upbringing for sparking her passion. In a 2020 interview with Upscale Living Magazine, she said:
I grew up in New Jersey, and when I was about thirteen, we moved full-time to our farm. We were always surrounded by animals as kids, which was really nice. We had chickens, cows, pigs – you name it! I started riding when I was about 4 or 5. My parents always said I was competitive straight away, but I just loved to be around horses. I never wanted to miss a lesson; I was committed and took it very seriously from a young age.
The farm that Jessica Springsteen grew up on was an idyllic 300-acre property in Colts Neck Township, New Jersey. But does she still live there today?
While the talented equestrian told Upscale Living Magazine that she’s currently living in Belgium, Springsteen admits that the New Jersey farm she grew up on “always feels like home to me.” She spends lots of time on the luxurious estate—which she’s dubbed “horses’ heaven”—and says it was the perfect place for a young girl to grow up.
“We have some goats, some chickens, and we used to have pigs. There used to be two ostriches as well, but they were a little bit violent, so we had to give them away,” she told CNN in 2015. “When we were little, we used to play with the goats all the time. We each had our own little goat and we’d go and run around with them. We used to have a lot more animals here. It was a true farm life.”
In addition to providing her with a tranquil and picturesque background for her childhood, the expansive Colts Neck farm also enabled Springsteen to explore her passion for horses starting at a very young age—she was just six years old when she got her first pony. “Every little girl loves ponies. I was obsessed with mine,” she told Horse & Hound magazine in a 2015 interview.
The champion show jumping rider says she’s incredibly grateful to both of both her parents for sparking her interest in horses and encouraging her to follow her dreams.
“They have gotten so involved in the sport and I’m really lucky to have parents who support me,” she says. “To have someone really pushing you when it gets tough. It can be really hard, so I’ve been lucky to have a family that supports me and helps me follow my passion.”
Springsteen’s talents have earned her many accolades, including the American Gold Cup in 2014 and top place in a five-star Grand Prix jumping competition in 2016. But she says what she loves most about the sport is the focus it requires and the feeling she gets when she’s riding.
“What I really love about it is for that one-two minutes that you’re in the ring, you’re just completely focused on that one thing,” she told Horse & Hound. “There’s nothing else going on around you and to have that connection with a horse, that bond, I think it’s really special and it really is unlike any other sport out there.”
Springsteen also says that being an equestrian has taught her how to be more tolerant. “I always say that is something that this sport has taught me the most. Working with animals, you have to be incredibly patient,” she told Upscale Living Magazine. "This sport requires you to be in tune with your horses and the signals they give you."
Clearly, the equestrian star has made her famous dad very proud. It’s great to see her following her passion and pursuing a career that brings her so much joy!