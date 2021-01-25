Jessica Simpson's Producing And Starring In Movie Based On Her Memoir?

Jessica Simpson released her memoir, Open Book, in 2020, but a tabloid alleged the singer would turn the book into a film. Gossip Cop investigated the report when it came out last year. Since some time has passed, we’re revisiting the tale.
Last January, Star asserted Jessica Simpson wanted to produce and star in a movie based on her book. The memoir came out in February of last year. An insider told the magazine, the designer also wanted to use the success of her memoir and alleged movie to boost interest in her fashion brands.
The publication stated Simpson was excited about the alleged project. The actress’ last appearance in a big-screen film was the romantic-comedy, The Love Guru. “It's been a while since Jessica had any offers she likes, so she decided to take things into her own hands and produce her own film,” an insider told the magazine.
Since the book was released nearly a year ago and there haven’t been other more reliable outlets reporting about a movie, it’s evident the story wasn’t true. Gossip Cop also ran the article by a spokesperson for Jessica Simpson. The pop star's rep assured us the article was fabricated. The memoir, which highlights Simpson’s personal struggles as a child and her marriage to Nick Lachey, is a New York’s Time Best Seller. If there were any plans to turn the book into a film, Simpson would've announced it. Plus, the notion that Simpson would need a film to boost interest in her fashion brands is just plain ridiculous.
Also, this wasn’t the first inaccurate report Gossip Cop has corrected about Jessica Simpson. From insensitive stories about her weight, divorce tales, and rumors alleging Simpson was getting back in the world of reality TV, the tabloids have been wrong numerous times about the pop singer. In particular, Star doesn't have a great track record. Two years ago it purported Simpson put her third child at risk due to binge-eating while she was expecting, which she wasn't.
Another outlet, the National Enquirer, was busted by us for claiming Simpson had a hard time staying sober during the lockdown. Gossip Cop clarified the report by noting the singer was not struggling with her sobriety and has worked hard to remain healthy for herself and her family. In short, the tabloids have no real insight into the singer’s life, and therefore shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.