Jessica Simpson's Producing And Starring In Movie Based On Her Memoir?

Here's What Gossip Cop Learned About The Story

Since the book was released nearly a year ago and there haven’t been other more reliable outlets reporting about a movie, it’s evident the story wasn’t true. Gossip Cop also ran the article by a spokesperson for Jessica Simpson. The pop star's rep assured us the article was fabricated. The memoir, which highlights Simpson’s personal struggles as a child and her marriage to Nick Lachey, is a New York’s Time Best Seller. If there were any plans to turn the book into a film, Simpson would've announced it. Plus, the notion that Simpson would need a film to boost interest in her fashion brands is just plain ridiculous.