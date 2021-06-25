Jessica Simpson’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Is Spotted With Another Woman?

Jessica Simpson may not be married for much longer. One report says the Newlyweds star and Eric Johnson are on the outs. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Is Jess’ Marriage In Trouble?’

According to New Idea, Simpson is reeling from recent photos of Johnson with another woman, family photographer Kristin Burns. A source says “they put their feet in the water and, at one point, the pair gave each other a high five.” Simpson was nowhere in sight.

An insider says “Eric swears nothing happened and they’re just friends,” but Simpson is still hurt by the gossip. Simpson still trusts Johnson, but he still has a lot of explaining to do. Johnson and Burns were spotted getting lunch last month, which makes everything look even more untold.

Burns Is A Family Friend

This story comes in the wake of photos obtained by The Sun of Burns and Johnson taking a stroll. If this was with any woman other than Burns, then we could see where this story is coming from. However, Burns is, as the tabloid says, the family’s photographer.

A cursory glance at Burns’ Instagram feed will reveal loads of photographs of and with the Simpson family. She even has photos with Simpson’s mother. Burns is a family photographer and friend, so Gossip Cop doubts that Simpson would be upset. They were also walking in broad daylight, so it’s not like they were trying to hide or anything.

They’re Doing Great

Simpson and Johnson are doing just fine. In a touching post made a few weeks before this stroll, Simpson has nothing but love for her husband. We have no reason to doubt that a high-five isn’t going to derail a relationship this strong. It’s impossible to read this message and think they’re about the break-up.

Other Myths

Gossip Cop confronts New Idea stories all the time about partners have “nothing to worry about.” It reported that Kieth Urban need not worry about both Lenny Kravitz and the Hemsworth brothers flirting with Nicole Kidman. It said the exact same thing about Tom Ackerly not worrying about his wife Margot Robbie hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio. Stories like this are a way to cheekily suggest cheating without actually saying so.

We’ve actually seen the exact opposite version of this story before. Last month, OK! claimed that Johnson was angry because Simpson kept discussing her ex-boyfriends. Tabloids would have you think both can’t stand hearing about other men and women, yet there’s no actual evidence to back either story.

