Jessica Simpson’s Husband Fed Up With Her Talking About Ex-Boyfriends?

Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arguing over her exes? One report says the Newlyweds star can’t stop talking about her ex-boyfriends, and it’s infuriating her husband. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Eric To Jessica: Zip It!’

According to OK!, Simpson has spent her entire seven-year marriage discussing the men she’s dated and the men she’s been connected to. A source says she “constantly talks about old boyfriends, and Eric is sick and tired of it.” Simpson recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where she talked about publicists warning men to stay away from Simpson if they wanted to be successful.

An insider says “that was the last straw for Eric,” who’s sick of Simpson living in the past, adding that “it’s frustrating to him that she can’t seem to let it go.” The story concludes with a source saying, “He’s asked her to find new things to talk about, but Jessica can’t help herself. She’s a blabbermouth.”

Let’s Check The Interview

Since this story mentions the Barrymore interview, Gossip Cop decided to check it out. Simpson’s comment about publicists warning clients to avoid her was made after Barrymore made a comment about her dating history.

Simpson was actually talking about her highly lucrative brand when this all came up. We just don’t buy that Johnson would be angry about this innocuous comment that vaguely mentions how she used to date a musician without even naming him (it was probably in reference to John Mayer if you’re curious).

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Are Doing Fine

A cursory glance at Instagram shows these two are still very much in love. Johnson just posted a happy anniversary message where he credits his wife for her generosity, creativity, and being fun. You can’t read this and think he’s secretly at his wit’s end.

This story is just a hit piece on Simpson for having the gall to talk about her past from time to time. Plenty of people write memoirs that include dating history, and plenty more have to answer questions in interviews. There’s nothing unique or noteworthy for Johnson to be upset about in the first place.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop busted this outlet for claiming that Eric Johnson was embarrassed by her book, but a rep for Jessica Simpson told us on the record this was not true. OK! also reported that Simpson and Johnson were planning a duet. He’s a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, not a singer. Just last month this tabloid said Simpson was trying to get pregnant, but that was bogus as well. OK! has no insight into the personal life of Simpson and Johnson.

