Jessica Simpson's Friends Fear She's Using Diet Pills To Lose Weight, According to Report

Simpson Can Do No Right

Simpson is not the one obsessed with her own weight, but the tabloids sure are. If Simpson gains weight, then the tabloids would trash her, and if she loses weight, as we see here, then the tabloids will trash her too. There is no way to win this game, for the tabloid will continuously use Simpson’s weight, whatever it is, against her. Not that it matters, but Simpson is hardly “scary skinny” as the tabloid says, for her recent Instagram photos show that she looks, well, healthy.