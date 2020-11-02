Jessica Simpson's Friends Fear She's Using Diet Pills To Lose Weight, According to Report

Newlyweds star Jessica Simpson has seen her weight studied by the tabloid press often lately. It’s straight-up sexist how her body shape goes under so much scrutiny. One tabloid claims that she has recently slimmed down due to an addiction to diet pills. Gossip Cop investigates this rumor.
In an exclusive story, the National Enquirer claims that Simpson’s “pals worry bony blond may” be obsessed with diet pills. A source tells the tabloid that Simpson’s friends are “worried” her diet pill usage “could escalate into a big issue.” If she’s taking diet pills, then her sobriety could be at stake as well, with an insider saying “those who know Jessica also know how hard it was for her to get off them before.”
Simpson “has become obsessed about her weight.” A source tells the tabloid that she “looks even skinnier in person,” then adds that “she’s SCARY skinny.” The article closes by saying
Jessica’s been open about her addictions in the past and now she may be facing another one.
Simpson is not the one obsessed with her own weight, but the tabloids sure are. If Simpson gains weight, then the tabloids would trash her, and if she loses weight, as we see here, then the tabloids will trash her too. There is no way to win this game, for the tabloid will continuously use Simpson’s weight, whatever it is, against her. Not that it matters, but Simpson is hardly “scary skinny” as the tabloid says, for her recent Instagram photos show that she looks, well, healthy.
Simpson does not have an addiction to diet pills, so this story is completely false. A rep for Simpson told Gossip Cop on the record that this story is not true. This same tabloid once claimed Simpson lost weight by going to a fat farm. Not only are these stories untrue and insulting, but they’re also inconsistent.
This supposed diet obsession cropped up once before from the Enquirer when it said Simpson was demanding that her husband, Eric Johnson, lose weight or face divorce. Simpson and Johnson are perfectly content together, and there’s no evidence of some weight-based ultimatum.
Gossip Cop also busted this tabloid for saying Simpson was writing a #MeToo themed follow up to her bestselling memoir Open Book. Simpson has no plans on writing a second book, let alone one where she’s “going deep” to “name names.” All of these bogus stories combined prove that the supposed “friends” this tabloid claims to have spoken to are not to be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.