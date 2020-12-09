Jessica Simpson's Ex-Boyfriends Plotting Revenge Over Her Memoir?

Rather than express anger at Simpson, Mayer instead seemingly admitted that her portrayal of him and the two’s relationship was accurate. Mayer is clearly far more honest than this tabloid, which was clearly just using Simpson’s memoir as an excuse to rehash old drama from years ago. It seems just as likely that none of Simpson’s other exes took the least bit of offense at their portrayal in Simpson's memoir, which was a book less about getting even and spilling the dirt on exes than it was a self-exploration and reflections of a woman who had undergone a lot of difficulties and heartbreak in life, yet still managed to find success and happiness.