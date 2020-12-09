Jessica Simpson's Ex-Boyfriends Plotting Revenge Over Her Memoir?

Were Jessica Simpson’s exes furious with her for publishing not-so-flattering details about them in her memoir? One tabloid suggested the famous exes, including Nick Lachey and John Mayer were even considering getting their revenge against the pop star for “savaging” them in her book. Gossip Cop looked into the claim and can explain the facts.
Shortly after Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, was published, Life & Style reported that many of Simpson’s exes hadn’t taken too kindly to their portrayal in her book. In fact, the tabloid purported, some of her exes were even plotting how they’d get their revenge on Simpson, who is now married to NFL star Eric Johson. The outlet ridiculously includes a list of supposedly disgruntled exes that include almost every man Simpson has ever been attached to, including ex-husband Nick Lachey, on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend John Mayer, as well as honorable mentions Tony Romo and Johnny Knoxville. A source told the tabloid, “Her exes are furious, and they could easily get revenge,” adding,
All of Jessica’s exes would like to set the record straight. They’re saying, at times, she’s a really good liar.
“As open as she was, there are a lot of dark secrets that have been left out of the book – secrets only these guys know,” the source continued before insisting, “Jessica is secretly petrified they’ll reveal them.” One ex in particular, fellow singer John Mayer, has an especially big bone to pick with Simpson. According to the tabloid, Mayer was “appalled” that he was described in the book as a “cruel, manipulative player.”
In addition to supposedly painting Mayer out to be the “ultimate bad guy,” Jessica Simpson also portrayed her musical ex as a “fan of kinky sex,” but Simpson “was just as kinky and experimental as he was,” the source revealed, adding, “she was also needy. Sometimes he felt he couldn’t breathe when he was with her because she was so full-on. It’s the real reason most of her relationships crashed and burned.”
The alleged “insider” went on to claim that Mayer was considering writing a “revenge song” to get back at Simpson. Meanwhile, Nick Lachey was apparently also upset about the way his ex-wife portrayed him in her memoir. He, too, was supposedly considering releasing embarrassing secrets about Simpson to get revenge.
Nick could easily reveal the details of her diva antics. She made insane demands during their marriage and was given to massive crying fits if she didn’t get her way.
It’s been several months since this article and Simpson’s book were both published. None of Simpson’s exes, from Johnny Knoxville to John Mayer, ever released any “secrets” about her, nor did anyone write a “revenge song,” though the kids will probably know it better by its other name: the diss track.
Mayer did eventually comment on the book and what was written about him specifically. Far from complaining about the way that he was portrayed, Mayer seemed to acknowledge that there was a great deal of truth to Simpson’s words. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live, Mayer was asked by host Andy Cohen about his reaction to Simpson’s story. “I've heard about it. I've heard some bits,” Mayer admitted, before going on to explain,
But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee's Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that's prescient here.
Rather than express anger at Simpson, Mayer instead seemingly admitted that her portrayal of him and the two’s relationship was accurate. Mayer is clearly far more honest than this tabloid, which was clearly just using Simpson’s memoir as an excuse to rehash old drama from years ago. It seems just as likely that none of Simpson’s other exes took the least bit of offense at their portrayal in Simpson's memoir, which was a book less about getting even and spilling the dirt on exes than it was a self-exploration and reflections of a woman who had undergone a lot of difficulties and heartbreak in life, yet still managed to find success and happiness.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
