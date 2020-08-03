Jessica Simpson Writing A #MeToo-Themed Follow Up To Her Memoir?

Is Jessica Simpson writing another tell-all memoir? A tabloid claims the singer is making another book that details some scandalous confessions. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Jessica’s Casting Couch Confessions!” reads the headline in an article by the National Enquirer. The often incorrect tabloid alleges on the heels of her memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson is penning a "juicy" follow-up tell-all. “She’s writing what she went through in Hollywood and what she went through in her career,” supposed insider snitches to the tabloid. The so-called insider continues, in light of the #MeToo movement, Simpson wants to share the perils of her career climb.
“Her words are very relevant to what’s going on today. She wants to write about her struggles and how it wasn’t easy, but she made it. She wants to inspire,” adds the dubious insider. The unnamed source further contends the singer is still debating on what she wants to say but does want “really get down and dirty.” “She dealt with the casting couch on more than occasion and there have been propositions that she’s turned down. She wants to name names and go deep, but she’s not sure how deep she can go,” the sketchy tipster says.
Gossip Cop can confirm the publication's story is untrue. Simpson isn’t writing another memoir. While the paper uses quotes from an unnamed "source," we spoke to a rep for Simpson who confirmed record recond that the story is false. Simpson is not writing a followup, at least not now, and she's not "going deep" to "name names." It’s not surprising the paper would create a fabricated piece about Jessica Simpson since it's done so in the past.
Over two months ago, we busted the Enquirer for claiming Simpson was struggling to stay sober amid the current lock-down. The outlet contended the singer was “on edge” and close to relapsing while in quarantine. A supposed source spilled “friends” of the singer were concerned she would slip up because the quarantine has been a “dark period” for her. Gossip Cop ran the story by a more reliable source, a rep for Simpson, who told us on record the story wasn’t true.
Earlier this year, we dismissed a phony report from the untrustworthy paper that claimed Simpson held back on bashing her sister, Ashlee, in her memoir. The magazine purported Simpson decided not to expose her supposed “tumultuous” relationship with her younger sister who just wants to capitalize on Simpson’s fame. Gossip Cop exclusively learned that this entire story was made-up, just like this latest one.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.