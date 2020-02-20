Jessica Simpson Wants to Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Jessica Simpson trying to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s what one bogus tabloid article is claiming this week. Gossip Cop can exclusively confirm that the story is completely untrue.

Fresh off the release of her new memoir, Open Book, Simpson is now apparently keen on getting back into the reality show business, according to the National Enquirer. The tabloid cites unspecified “sources” who claim that the singer is currently “in talks” to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mysterious source says that Simpson “would be the perfect addition” to the most star-studded installment of the Real Housewives franchise. “Not only do people know Jess from her own reality show,” continues the dubious tipster, but the 39-year old would also add some “younger blood to the again show.”

Gossip Cop has investigated the tabloid claim and has exclusively learned that it’s one hundred percent false. We reached out to a spokesperson for Simpson, who is qualified to speak on the singer’s behalf, unlike whatever “sources” the Enquirer purports to have spoken to, who laughed off the rumor. “She doesn’t even live in Beverly Hills,” the rep points out. The star actually lives in Hidden Hills, meaning she would have to commute into the other neighborhood every day just to showcase her personal drama.

Moreover, if her memoir is anything to go on, it seems highly unlikely that Simpson is anxious to get back onto the reality TV scene. Open Book describes how Simpson felt forced to pretend her marriage to Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica co-star Nick Lachey was going well at the same time that it was starting to fall apart off-camera. “How was I supposed to live a real, healthy life filtered through the lens of a reality show?” Simpson writes. “If my personal life was my work, and my work required me to play a certain role, who even was I anymore?” Take what you will from that quote, but we’re pretty sure those aren’t the words of a person who’s desperate to bring cameras back into her life.

As a regular tabloid fixture, Simpson has had to deal with phony stories about herself since entering the public eye in the 90’s. The National Enquirer, in particular, seems to enjoy inventing wild rumors about the singer. In 2017, the tabloid claimed Simpson had gotten pregnant to keep her husband, Eric Johnson, from leaving. He was apparently ready to leave over her drinking, according to the dubious outlet. The following year, the publication alleged Simpson was “eating herself to death” in an especially mean-spirited story. Gossip Cop debunked both of those insulting rumors as false.

Most recently, the Enquirer published a story insisting that Simpson’s younger sister Ashlee was hoping to capitalize on Jessica’s “return to the spotlight.” The tabloid also claimed that Jessica was “holding back” on revealing her true feelings about Ashlee in her memoir. Gossip Cop also looked into that story and found it to be complete nonsense.