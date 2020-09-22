Jessica Simpson Telling Husband Eric Johnson To Lose Weight Or Else?

Jessica Simpson isn't content with her own weight loss, says one rumor. She may be trying to convince her husband to join her fitness routine by threatening to leave if he doesn't. Here's the full story.
Simpson told "chubby hubby Eric Johnson to shape up or ship out," according to the National Enquirer's insiders. In stark contrast to the singer's hyper-focus on "healthy dieting and exercise," her "flabby ex-football star" husband is apparently gaining weight. "Eric's been banging back the snacks, and his workout routine has gone out the window!" a generous snitch claims. "He gorges on ice cream, chips and candy bars while sitting and watching sports for hours on end." In fact, the sources say, the couple is now at a breaking point over their lifestyles.
The outlet then suddenly brings up Simpson's memoir, Open Book. The book includes an extremely honest story about the star struggling to dress her kids for Halloween and realizing that she needed to stop drinking, which apparently influenced her feelings about her husband's routine. "She's up early every day, hitting the treadmill and staying incredibly disciplined, while still running her business and taking care of a ton of stuff around the house," the unnamed tipster explains.
"In an ideal world, she and Eric would be doing all this together — but he's glued to the couch." While the magazine doesn't explain what it meant with the threat of "ship out," it does imply that their relationship may be at risk. "She wants him to recognize the efforts she's made and support her by doing the same for the sake of their marriage — and the kids!" the source concludes.
That's the entire story. The tabloid and its sources never mention divorce outside of that first line. Misleading headline and introduction aside, this "report" is nothing but embarrassing and hateful. From what we've read, this may be based on an old interview with Simpson where she praised her husband for his unrelenting support. "My husband [Eric Johnson] and I were looking at old pictures recently, and I asked him, 'Babe, why didn't you tell me to put the brownie down?'" she told InStyle. "He said, 'You looked great.' He’s always loved every curve on my body. And we've always had a healthy sex life."
Either that, or this outlet just wanted to use some cruel names and jabs at fat people. What makes this story so bizarre, on top of being weirdly cruel, is that Eric Johnson isn't close to being a "flabby hubby" or couch potato of any sort. In fact, a fair amount of retired football players end up weighing less than their playing weight since they're no longer on an intense high-calorie diet. He had the discipline to make it in the pros, and he's remained in great shape since he retired in 2008. Plus, this is the same guy whose latest venture is literally called Legendary Disciplines. We're not doctors here at Gossip Cop, but from what we can see, he's pretty dang healthy.
The caption on Simpson's birthday post for her husband makes it clear that there isn't a hint of truth to the gossip about their relationship. Besides, anyone who's even casually familiar with Simpson and her statements about health knows that she doesn't view weight as something to hold over other people. As she's made clear, her view of health is that it's about loving your own body — not shaming others. The Enquirer is arguing that Johnson is out of shape, Simpson is bitter about her weight loss, and their marriage is in danger. Literally every plank of the rumor is outright false, and all that's left is a cruel piece of writing that only serves to insult people who may be struggling with their body image and damage the discussion about personal health.
Of course, we can't be surprised at the Enquirer and its lack of reading comprehension at this point. Just last month, it invoked Simpson's memoir for a bogus story about her writing a sequel centered around her "casting couch confessions." And for as celebratory as it was for the singer's health changes in this piece, the same publication was calling for Simpson to relapse with alcohol in May. These sorts of rumors do nothing but foster unhealthy attitudes and viewpoints for people trying to focus on their health rather than the numbers on the scale or days since their last drink.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.