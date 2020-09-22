Jessica Simpson Telling Husband Eric Johnson To Lose Weight Or Else?

Jessica Simpson Knows What Healthy Means

The caption on Simpson's birthday post for her husband makes it clear that there isn't a hint of truth to the gossip about their relationship. Besides, anyone who's even casually familiar with Simpson and her statements about health knows that she doesn't view weight as something to hold over other people. As she's made clear, her view of health is that it's about loving your own body — not shaming others. The Enquirer is arguing that Johnson is out of shape, Simpson is bitter about her weight loss, and their marriage is in danger. Literally every plank of the rumor is outright false, and all that's left is a cruel piece of writing that only serves to insult people who may be struggling with their body image and damage the discussion about personal health.