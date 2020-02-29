Jessica Simpson’s Sister Ashlee Writing Her Own Memoir?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Ashlee Simpson following in the footsteps of her sister Jessica Simpson by writing a memoir? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a completely baseless story this week. Gossip Cop can confirm that it’s false.

“Ashlee’s Telling All, Too!” reads the headline of an article published in Life & Style. The tabloid claims the singer is preparing to “spill everything” on her life, just weeks after the release of her older sister’s new memoir, Open Book. As evidence for this utterly unsubstantiated claim, the magazine is citing an “insider” who supposedly has knowledge of the situation.

“Jessica isn’t the only one with secrets to tell,” the suspicious source tells the outlet. “Ashlee’s plastic surgery, her parents’ divorce, her exes – it will all be addressed.” The insider also alleges that the book will spill secrets on Ashlee’s mother-in-law, Diana Ross, and the rest of “the famous family she’s married into.”

After investigating the magazine’s claim, Gossip Cop can confirm that it is complete nonsense. Ashlee’s own spokesperson says on the record that the rumor is false. The singer is simply not writing a tell-all book.

Life & Style is simply capitalizing on the media hype surrounding Jessica’s new memoir, which recently hit number one on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. Following that announcement, Ashlee took to Instagram to celebrate her sister’s achievement. “I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!” she wrote. “It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring.”

The Simpson sisters have always been favorite targets for the tabloid world, and Gossip Cop has had to debunk many a false rumor over the years about Ashlee. Back in April 2018, OK! claimed Ashlee and husband Evan Ross had “hit a rough patch” in their marriage because of his busy work schedule. That November, Life & Style published another phony Ashlee story of their own, stating the couple was fighting because of their reality show, Ashlee + Evan. Ashlee’s spokesperson shut down both of those stories for us as well.

Earlier this month, the National Enquirer suggested that Jessica held back telling her “true feelings” about Ashlee in her book, and that Ashlee, being the ungrateful younger sibling that she allegedly is, would try and “capitalize on Jessica’s return to the spotlight.” Gossip Cop debunked that one too – with an exclusive denial from Jessica’s spokesperson. Ashlee is clearly not interested in stealing her sister’s spotlight, as is evident from her supportive comments online.