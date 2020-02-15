Jessica Simpson Held Back On Bashing Sister Ashlee In New Book?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Jessica Simpson “go easy” on her sister Ashlee Simpson in her new book? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s based on totally false evidence. Gossip Cop can exclusively confirm that the claim is bogus.

The recent release of Jessica’s new memoir, Open Book, has generated a lot of new tabloid buzz around the former singer – most of it untrue. The National Enquirer is claiming that Jessica is holding back her “true feelings” about her younger sister, Ashlee. The tabloid cites unidentified “sources” who contend that both sisters know “Ashlee is only famous because of [Jessica]” and that Jessica resents the fact that she’s never thanked her. The likely-nonexistent insider finishes up by adding that fans should expect Ashlee to capitalize on Jessica’s return to the spotlight: “Expect something from her in the next few months.”

The Enquirer is, as usual, speaking total nonsense. The Simpson sisters’ relationship is nothing like the tabloid describes it. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Jessica, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, and who confirms for us that the story is a complete falsehood.

It’s true that Jessica has been protective of her sister in the past. In her memoir, the former pop star reveals that she was sexually abused as a child and, as she explains in an intense interview on The Dr. Oz Show, was always careful to make sure to protect Ashlee from experiencing the same trauma. Jessica has indeed always looked out for her little sister, but the idea that she has negative “true feelings” about Ashlee that she has yet to reveal is completely baseless.

The theory that Ashlee is continuing to ungratefully ride Jessica’s coattails is equally false. Ashlee did get her showbiz start as as backup dancer at Jessica’s concerts, but that was more than twenty years ago. She doesn’t need to rely on Jessica – she has her own life. In the past, Ashlee starred in multiple productions of the musical Chicago on Broadway and the West End, and released three of her own studio albums.

Currently, Ashlee seems to be focusing on her family. That includes traveling the world with her husband, Evan Ross, and their two kids, partnering with brands as a social media influencer, and working on creating music with Ross. Ashlee obviously doesn’t need Jessica’s help to get her own spotlight.

The Simpson sisters are often subject to made-up rumors from the tabloid press. In 2018, the Enquirer published a contradictory story, which falsely claimed Jessica was trying to use Ashlee to boost her career by making an appearance on Ashlee’s then-airing reality show, Ashlee + Evan. The year before, Star alleged the sisters were “dreading” spending the holidays with their feuding parents. Gossip Cop debunked both of those rumors as totally false.