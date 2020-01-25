Jessica Simpson Turning New Memoir Into A Movie?

EXCLUSIVE

By Brianna Morton |

Is Jessica Simpson planning to turn her new memoir into a movie? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and can confirm it’s false.

Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, is scheduled to be released in February 2020, but Star claims she’s already thinking about producing and starring in a film adaptation. According to an insider, the singer-turned-fashion designer also wants to parlay the success of her unreleased memoir and movie to stir interest in her fashion brands.

Referring to the former Newlyweds star as a “hot mama,” the outlet claims a return to the big screen is an exciting prospect for Simpson. The supposed insider tells the magazine, “It’s been a while since Jessica had any offers she likes, so she decided to take things into her own hands and produce her own film.”

This entire storyline is coming from an anonymous source, but Gossip Cop reached out to Simpson’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s made up. Additionally, tabloids aren’t know to get scoops about films going into developments. It’s the Hollywood trade publications that get such news. Not a single other publication is reporting that Simpson’s memoir is becoming a movie. Additionally, much of the book involves Simpson in her teens and early 20s. It doesn’t seem likely the 39-year-old mother of three would be playing herself in a biopic at this point.

The tabloids frequently target the former pop star with fake stories. In July of last year, Star’s sister publication, OK!, reported that Simpson’s weight loss goals were causing problems in her marriage. This claim was so outrageous, Simpson’s rep provided Gossip Cop with an on the record quote: “Jessica is working hard to get in shape and feel good and be her healthiest, but she is not on any crash diet or crazy work-out regimen.” The singer’s rep also told us her husband Eric Johnson “is, as always, 100 percent in support of Jess, and they even work out together a lot.”

That publication has a terrible record when it comes to accurately reporting on Simpson’s marriage. In 2018, the tabloid falsely claimed Simpson was getting a $1 billion divorce. At the time, Gossip Cop went through Simpson’s social media pages and saw that the couple looked as happy as they always have. They had their third child together last year and continue to go strong. The unreliable outlet has zero knowledge about Simpson’s personal life or her career plans. We recommend reading the singer’s upcoming memoir if you want some insight.