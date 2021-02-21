Jessica Simpson Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’?

In 2020, a tabloid claimed Jessica Simpson was in talks to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Was this true? Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and what we uncovered.

Jessica Simpson: Real Housewife?

Last February, the National Enquirer reported that Jessica Simpson was making her return to reality television following the release of her memoir, Open Book. According to the paper, sources alleged that the singer was working on joining the popular reality franchise. An insider said that the singer would be a perfect addition to RHOBH, which does feature several well-known celebrities.

The tipster explained that “not only do people remember Jess from her own reality show,” but Simpson would also add some younger blood to the show.

What We Found

Gossip Cop, however, found the report to be inaccurate. Reportedly, Jessica Simpson will be returning to television, but it won’t be through the Real Housewives series. Recently, Simpson signed a media deal with Amazon where she will star in several projects about her life. One of those is said to be an unscripted mini docu-series that will go behind the scenes on her singing career, struggle with addiction, and the start of her clothing business.

The singer confirmed the news in a press release: “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen. I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me.”

Plus, at the time of the Real Housewives report, we reached to a spokesperson for Jessica Simpson and were assured that the story wasn’t true. The singer’s rep even laughed off the story, showing that the tabloid didn’t have a clue as to what it was talking about. When it comes to any stories from tabloids claiming that a celebrity is joining a series or quitting Hollywood, Gossip Cop learned a long time ago that it probably shouldn’t be trusted.

Jessica Simpson Rumors Are Wild

The Enquirer, for example, has also been wrong in regards to Simpson’s personal life. In 2018, the magazine reported that Simpson was struggling with controlling her weight. About five months ago, the paper also claimed that Simpson was forcing her husband, Eric Johnson, to join her fitness plan. Gossip Cop busted these bogus articles and other baseless reports that crudely poked fun at Simpson’s health.

