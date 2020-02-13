EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Jessica Simpson‘s husband, Eric Johnson, embarrassed by her new book? That’s what one tabloid is pushing as true this week. Gossip Cop investigated the claim and can exclusively confirm that it’s false.

Following the release of Simpson’s illuminating new memoir, Open Book, OK! is claiming that the star’s husband is “embarrassed” by some of the revelations. The book details romantic or sexual ties to stars such as John Mayer and Justin Timberlake, and discusses Simpson’s struggles with alcoholism. An unknown source tells the magazine, “All this sleazy stuff about her former lovers is getting on [Johnson’s] nerves.” The dubious tipster adds that Johnson “understands her confessions are a selling point” but would rather she omit the more “salacious details.”

Gossip Cop looked into the rumor, and can exclusively debunk it as fabricated. We reached out to a rep for Simpson, who confirms on the record that the tabloid’s claim is baseless. Johnson is not “embarrassed” by his wife’s memoir. The source the outlet claims to have spoken to either doesn’t exist or is seriously mistaken.

OK! appears to be completely misunderstanding Simpson’s motivations in releasing the book. The magazine frames the memoir as a “juicy” tell-all in which the salacious confessions are a “selling point,” but in reality – the singer’s intentions are deeper than that. “I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine,” Simpson explains in a recent interview with People magazine.

Open Book is less about dropping explosive truth bombs and more about shedding light on the many misunderstood facets of Simpson’s life, from the revelation that she survived childhood sexual abuse, to the struggle of pretending her marriage to Nick Lachey was going well for the sake of their reality show. The singer also opens up about undergoing constant media scrutiny about her weight and appearance.

The idea that Johnson dislikes Simpson opening up about her life is equally untrue. Simpson describes her husband of six years as nothing but completely supportive. As she reveals in her memoir, when Simpson decided to give up drinking in 2017, Johnson did so as well in solidarity. In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this week, Simpson stated that she has “never felt more myself or more free” than in her marriage to Johnson. She said the same on a recent appearance on The View: “Eric just embraces with no judgment the woman that I am,” she gushed. “With my flaws, I mean, that’s some of his favorite parts about me.”

This isn’t the first time tabloids have invented drama about the couple. We’ve had to debunk several rumors over the years about supposed problems in Simpson and Johnson’s marriage – they were all totally false. It’s clear that none of these tabloids have any idea what they’re talking about when it comes to the personal details of the couple’s married life.