Jessica Simpson Fighting With Husband Eric Johnson Over His Weight And Lazy Behavior?

Has Jessica Simpson given Eric Johnson an ultimatum to shape up or ship out? Six months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Simpson forcing her husband to lose weight. Let’s look back on that story to see if anything’s changed.

Lose Weight Or Else

According to the National Enquirer, Jessica Simpson was livid with Eric Johnson’s weight. A so-called source said, “Eric’s been banging back the snacks, and his workout routine has gone out the window!” Simpson has worked hard on her fitness and, according to an insider, “wants him to recognize the efforts she’s made and support her by doing the same for the sake of their marriage — and the kids!”

Gossip Cop busted this story for being a bait-and-switch. The headline of the story promised an ultimatum and put divorce on the table, but the story itself didn’t mention a breakup. Instead, it was a series of cruel names and pot-shots at Johnson’s weight and lifestyle, which looks really silly considering he’s a former NFL tight end.

Did They Break Up?

This story ended up being — shock horror — completely false. There’s been ample time for this supposed ultimatum to pass, but Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are still together. A cursory glance at either’s Instagram page will show loads of happy family photos.

Simpson recently told People that working from home and getting to spend more time with her family has “been the biggest blessing of an otherwise tough time.” This is the exact opposite of what the Enquirer described, so clearly, the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

Jessica Simpson Rumors Are Wild

This was hardly the final time tabloids targeted Jessica Simpson. Life & Style, which shares an owner with the Enquirer, claimed that Simpson’s ex-boyfriends were plotting revenge over her memoir. In fact, some of Simpson’s exes have supported her memoir. Another sister outlet of these tabloids, OK!, reported that Simpson was itching to return to TV with a reality show, but there is no such program in the works.

As for the Enquirer, it switched from attacking Johnson’s weight to Simpson’s. A few months after this story, it claimed that Simpson’s friends feared she was abusing diet pills to keep her weight under control. A rep for Simpson told Gossip Cop on the record that the story was not true.

Articles like this really just go to show that it’s impossible to satisfy the ridiculous beauty expectations set by the tabloid media. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are both healthy, and this tabloid would be far better off backing off.

