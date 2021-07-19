Jessica Simpson Demands ‘Scruffy’ Husband Eric Johnson ‘Clean Up,’ ‘Get A Job’?

Is Jessica Simpson demanding her husband Eric Johnson “clean up his act and get a job”? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jessica Simpson Issues Eric Johnson An Ultimatum?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Jessica Simpson has ordered her husband, “scruffy” Eric Johnson, to get a job and lose the beard. According to the tabloid, fashion mogul Simpson has told Johnson to “shave for a change and get a broadcasting gig.” An inside source dishes to the outlet, “Everybody who meets Eric comments on what an awesome life he has, between the all-day golf excursions, the unlimited spending money, and his incredibly relaxed home situation with Jessica and the kids.”

The source goes on, “This is a guy who shaves once a month, if that.” The tabloid then notes that the couple’s relationship is “stronger than ever,” and that they’re considering having another child together. That being said, the tabloid insists Simpson wants more for Johnson, and after seeing her ex Tony Romo land a well-paying TV gig, she reportedly wants Johnson to step up and do the same.

According to the tipster, Romo’s new position has “impressed” Simpson, “But it’s made her demand more from Eric. He’s supposed to be the head of the family, not just arm candy for Jessica, and she says she’d like him to start behaving that way!” On a final note, the insider dishes, “She’s decided he’s going to have to work harder from now on.”

Jessica Simpson Tells Eric Johnson ‘Get A Job & A Shave’?

So, is it true Simpson is demanding Johnson step up and do more? We seriously doubt it. Firstly, this whole report reeks of toxic masculinity. The tabloid would never publish something so crass about a famous man’s wife. We doubt Johnson has any issue with his wife bringing home the bacon or vice versa. Despite the tabloid’s claim that Johnson does nothing, by all accounts he is a hands-on father and husband, and since the couple is far from struggling financially, why should he be expected to be anything more? Still, the retired tight end does stay busy with Legendary Disciplines, a wellness content platform he co-founded, so the tabloid’s portrayal of him as lazy is extra insulting.

Furthermore, Simpson and Johnson seem to be doing just fine. The couple just celebrated being together for 11 years and married for seven. They have expressed nothing but their love and gratitude for one another. Besides, we seriously doubt Simpson cares much about Tony Romo’s career. The former couple broke things off in 2009 after dating for less than two years. It’s unlikely Simpson is following his career so closely and obsessively that she would let it affect her current relationship.

The Tabloid On Jessica Simpson

It’s hard to trust the National Enquirer to report accurately on Jessica Simpson. Last year, the tabloid claimed that Simpson and Johnson were fighting over his weight and “laziness.” Then, the outlet alleged that Simpson was joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And more recently, the outlet heavily criticized Simpson’s looks, claiming plastic surgery has her looking “unnatural.” Obviously, the Enquirer is no friend of Simpson or her family, and nothing they say about her should be taken seriously.

