Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Ready For Baby #4?

According to one tabloid, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are thriving in quarantine, so much so that they’re seriously considering bringing in baby number four. Is this really true? Gossip Cop sets the record straight.

Expanding Their Family

OK! is claiming that the singer turned fashion mogul and former NFL pro, who already share three young kids, are doing so well that they want to add a fourth to the mix. It insists that the happy household “had some issues at first, but they’ve worked through them and are closer than ever.” A supposed friend adds, “It helped that Eric stopped disappearing all the time to go golfing, and Jessica has become less clingy and high strung.” Not exactly sure how this amounts to wanting another child, but back to the sensationalized story.

Nowadays the couple have even managed to schedule romantic date nights at their Hidden Hills, California mansion. “They’re on solid ground now and weighing the pros and cons of having one more child. Jessica and Eric aren’t putting any pressure on themselves, but they’re definitely leaning towards it. Hey, the more, the merrier!” A pal adds.

Another speculative friend gushes, “Jessica knows Eric would love another boy, but she’d be giddy to have one more girl.” Gossip Cop sometimes wonders if these tabloids have a hat of cliches that they just recycle as it fits their agendas.

Definitely Not True

In fact, Gossip Cop received an on the record statement from Simpson’s rep saying the story was definitely not true. It appears the tabloid saw the cutesy pic of the adoring family and twisted it into an intriguing, but completely baseless narrative.

As expected, this isn’t the first time an outlet purported Simpson was falsely pregnant or considering another baby. In 2018, RadarOnline blared a headline that Simpson’s curvier bikini body meant she was pregnant, despite it being known that she had an IUD at the time. Since, Simpson obviously welcomed a third child into the world, but this speculative claim circulated too early.

Phony outlets aren’t only concerned with stirring baby rumors about The Dukes Of Hazzard bombshell either. In February of this year, National Enquirer reported that Simpson was returning to reality TV on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the release of her new memoir, Open Book. And in an especially dirty dig, this tabloid also alleged that Simpson was livid with her hubby’s weight and lazy behavior. Then, Ok! tried to suggest Simpson’s husband was embarrassed by some of the revelations in Simpson’s memoir, such as her sexual ties to John Mayer and Justin Timberlake and her struggles with alcoholism. Of course Johnson wouldn’t already know about these things after seven years of marriage. These definitely aren’t subjects couples discuss well before tying the knot.

Gossip Cop easily debunked all of these imaginary stories and assures that right now, the only being added to Simpson and Johnson’s lives are fishy rumors – not kids.