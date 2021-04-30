Jessica Biel ‘Ordered’ Justin Timberlake To Stop Going Out Alone?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel‘s relationship has been under scrutiny ever since he was photographed with another woman in 2019. A new rumor says that Timberlake’s been banned from partying over infidelity fears. Here’s what we know.

No More Parties For Justin Timberlake?

“Jessica To Justin: Party’s Over!” reads one story in OK!. According to the magazine, Justin Timberlake returned from a family vacation in Montana to new orders from Jessica Biel. A source reveals that the actress warned her husband that he wouldn’t be having any more wild nights or going to any crazy parties anymore. “Justin is keen to get their social life back on track, but Jessica has ordered him to keep the partying in check,” the snitch explains.

Timberlake’s been on a tight leash since, in the tabloid’s words, “he was caught getting handsy” with Alisha Wainwright while out on the town in New Orleans a while back. He made a public apology on Instagram not long after the photos of Timberlake and Wainwright emerged, “and Jessica doesn’t want a repeat performance” of any kind.

Timberlake’s desire to socialize is getting shut down by his wife, who “likes the low-key life they had going in Montana. Now, she’s worried about Justin slipping back into old habits,” the source says. “Jessica is fine with the occasional boys’ night out, as long as it’s not a boozy affair with women making eyes at Justin and giving him cause for temptation.”

Did Jessica Biel Ground Her Husband?

While this is certainly a dramatic headline, we’ve got a few questions about it. For one, the incident with Alisha Wainwright happened back in November 2019 — why would Jessica Biel only make the demand that he limit his social outings now?

The couple obviously has more important things to focus on than partying or random rumors right now. As Biel herself said earlier this month, both she and her husband have been extremely busy the past few months thanks to their young sons — especially Phineas, who was born last summer and officially announced by Timberlake in January.

“A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot, and two is a thousand,’ ” Biel told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “That is exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defense, one person’s here, the other person is over here.” Timberlake has echoed her sentiments, and both stars have admitted that the new baby means that no one in their family is getting any sleep. Still, they’re extremely happy with their family of four with no disputes over socializing. Both Timberlake and Biel are probably more concerned with finding a minute to sleep than they are with going out in the middle of a pandemic with two very vulnerable kids at home.

A Major Conflict

Besides that, there’s also the fact that OK! has a history of coming up with fake reports on the couple. When Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake first made it to Montana in April last year, OK! said that he’d never make a similar mistake and had fixed everything by being a totally dedicated husband and father. Now, the tabloid acts like its previous story never even happened and doesn’t even bother mentioning it. We weren’t surprised, however, given that OK! was also confident that Biel and Timberlake were divorcing all the way back in 2017. The tabloid is just publishing one nonsensical rumor after another about the couple in an attempt to get readers’ attention despite having nothing truthful to offer.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

Wendy Williams Visibly Loses It With Rude Behavior From Guest On ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ Watch Here

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year